Anthony Richard’s speed, Alexei Kolosov’s debut and other takeaways from Flyers’ preseason loss to the Islanders

The Flyers faced the New York Islanders on Monday night in what should be the last lineup not jam-packed with NHLers.

Of the 20 guys in the lineup, only nine are expected to be on the flight to Vancouver, B.C., to kick-start the season against the Canucks on Oct. 11 (10 p.m., NBCSP). One of the forward lines was made up of players already reassigned to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, including Sawyer Boulton whose dad was an enforcer for the Islanders for four seasons.

Here are three things to know from the Flyers’ 4-3 loss.

Kolosov has arrived

Cool and calm appear to be a common denominator for Flyers goalies. No. 1 netminder Sam Ersson sets the bar with his controlled style and it seems that Alexei Kolosov has the same demeanor despite being more athletic between the pipes.

Technically, Kolosov officially arrived on Friday, when he hit the ice for the first time in training camp. But after missing the first nine days, the Belarusian goalie made his debut in orange and black, entering the game with just under nine minutes left in the second period.

Kolosov relieved Ivan Fedotov, who allowed three goals on 16 shots in more than 31 minutes of action. Two of the goals Fedotov allowed were on the power play; the first was through a screen by Islanders’ Maxim Tsyplakov, and the second was off a tip by Anders Lee, who came close to clipping the goalie’s pad. The goal sandwiched between, at even strength, once again saw the Flyers struggle to get the puck out.

Kolosov allowed one goal on eight shots but stopped the initial pair before the horn sounded to end the second period. The first shot he faced at the NHL level wasn’t an easy one as Islanders star forward Mat Barzal streaked down the right side and got a good shot on net.

If the 22-year-old was nervous, it wasn’t apparent. He flashed the glove several times, including snagging a Brock Nelson shot attempt from the slot, and made a big pad save on a point shot by Alexander Romanov with under five minutes to go.

The lone goal he allowed was the game-winner by Kyle Palmieri with 51 seconds remaining in regulation. Scott Mayfield made a cross-ice flip pass leading Palmieri as he got around defenseman Helge Grans. The veteran forward outlasted the youngster as he went down and slid across to bury the puck into the top corner.

Farabee-ing good

Coming off a season where he notched career-highs in goals, assists, and points — but had a not-so-great second half — Joel Farabee has had a strong camp and continued making his case for a top winger spot on Monday.

Across 20 minutes, 22 seconds of ice time, he played at all strengths, including when the Flyers were shorthanded. Across 82 games last season, he played a total of 4:12 when the team was down a man. He even had one of the Flyers’ best scoring chances when he picked off a Barzal pass attempt and broke out shorthanded before being denied in the second period.

He finished with one assist and seven shot attempts, including one from high danger. Skating with Ryan Poehling and Noah Cates — the only line with three surefire guys to make the team — the trio had a 65% Corsi For percentage with 13 shot attempts for and seven against in five-on-five situations, according to Natural Stat Trick. They had the most sustained pressure and kept the puck in the Islanders’ zone. Cates had a great chance for the go-ahead goal in the final frame but was stoned by Islanders netminder Jakub Skarek from in tight.

Among players who played at least 10 minutes, the trio was at the top in shot attempts for the Flyers across all strengths. When Farabee was on the ice, the Flyers had 62.16% more shot attempts; with Poehling it was 64.10%; and with Cates, 64.71%.

Richard’s speed

Signed to a two-year, two-way $1.55 million contract on July 2, Anthony Richard has flashed a ton of speed in the Flyers training camp scrimmages and preseason games. Listed as a left-shot center, he was on the wing against the Islanders alongside Olle Lyckell and Scott Laughton.

Although Lycksell has a much more favorable chance of being the Flyers’ 13th or 14th forward out of camp, Richard may not be that far down the list. He has 24 NHL games under his belt, including nine last year with the Boston Bruins, and consistently puts himself into position to be a forechecker.

Often spotting on the power play, he got rewarded with a marker — his first point in four preseason games. It wasn’t the snazziest of goals but he’ll surely take it. Richard was in the right faceoff circle and it actually looked like he was centering it to Lycksell but the puck ended up caroming in off of Islanders’ Romanov.

Breakaways

Adam Ginning had another rough game. After two giveaways in Saturday night’s overtime win against the Bruins, he was tagged for five more Monday night. He also was rubbed out by Julien Gauthier as he tried to get the puck out of the zone, leading to the Islanders’ second goal. … Emil Andrae had another strong game. He played 18:31 and had an assist on Furry’s goal. On the play, he made a nice move at the point to keep the puck in and alive before Furry deflected the shot past the goalie. … Rasmus Ristolainen continues his return to form after missing most of last season. The defenseman played a game-high 24:10, had five shot attempts, played tough in his own end, and scored a goal on the power play when Farabee’s shot pass deflected right to him in the left circle. He also came close to tying the game in the waning moments with a big-time point shot. … The Flyers went 2-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-5 shorthanded.

Up next

The Flyers ship up to Boston on Tuesday to take on the Bruins (7 p.m., Flyers website). Coach John Tortorella is expected to be behind the bench for the first time this preseason.