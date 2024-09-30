NHL teams to wear helmet decals in remembrance of Johnny and Matty Gaudreau

Hockey is a family and the NHL family will come together in October.

Through games on Oct. 24, every team will wear helmet decals with a capital G surrounded by the Nos. 13 and 21.

The 21 is for Matthew Gaudreau, who wore it at Boston College. Johnny Gaudreau wore 13 for the Eagles, the Calgary Flames, and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The brothers were fatally struck by an alleged drunk driver on Aug. 29, the eve of what was scheduled to be their younger sister’s wedding, while on an evening bike ride in Oldmans Township in Salem County.

Johnny was just 31 years old and became an NHL star by proving doubters, who questioned his diminutive 5-foot-9 frame, wrong at every turn. Matthew, 29, played in the minors, including a stint with the Flyers’ ECHL affiliate, the Reading Royals, and later coached at Gloucester Catholic, the brothers’ alma mater.

The Flyers will wear the decals beginning on Oct. 11 when they play the Canucks in Vancouver to start a four-game road trip (10 p.m., NBCSP). The Flyers home opener is Oct. 19 against the Canucks (7 p.m., NBCSP).