Flyers captain Claude Giroux on the NHL players' decision not to play Thursday and Friday's playoff games in protest of racial inequality: “We know it’s not going to solve everything tomorrow. It’s a process. For me, it’s just getting conversations with everybody The last six months, I’ve had great conversations with my teammates and with my wife. Just kind of educate yourself and know a little more. When the NBA took a stand, we all respected that. We wanted to stand with them.”