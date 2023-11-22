Flyers’ win streak stops at five with 3-2 loss to New York Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. — All good things must come to an end.

After winning five straight, the Flyers were handed a 3-2 loss by the Islanders. But as Sean Couturier said when the Sharks topped the Flyers back on Nov. 7 — the last loss the Flyers experienced until Wednesday — it wasn’t like San Jose was going to go 0-for-82.

And it wasn’t like the Flyers were winning the final 64.

Normally it is the Orange and Black opening up the scoring. This time it was the Islanders who skated into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. It was uncharted territory for a Flyers team that did not trail during the streak and while they tried to come back, led by a Cam York backhander after he was initially denied, the Islanders hung on for the win.

As one good streak ends, a bad one rolls on as the Flyers move to 0-7-1 when the opposition scores first.

Head coach John Tortorella has continuously pointed out that an NHL season has dips and good moments and bad ones. Now the question is how the team responds after facing their first loss in 15 days.

Staal-Zamula pairing struggles

Being on the ice for each of the Islanders’ first two goals is surely not how Marc Staal envisioned his first game back.

On the first one, his partner Egor Zamula had trouble handling a bouncing puck along the boards in the neutral zone before his clearing attempt at the blue line was blocked by Oliver Wahlstrom. The puck carried down into the corner and Staal went to take on Wahlstrom. Anders Lee got the puck down low, and ended up tucking the puck in on his second swat at the right post.

Staal did make a great play in the second period, showcasing the “calming presence” Travis Sanheim mentioned after the morning skate.

Less than three minutes into the period, with it still 1-0, Zamula misplayed the puck and the Islanders broke out 2-on-1. Staal not only got back and went to play the pass, he ended up making a great poke-check on Jean-Gabriel Pageau to keep the Flyers in the game and Pageau from a great scoring chance.

But the hockey Gods giveth and taketh, and the bushy-bearded defenseman was in front of the net when Brock Nelson scored his first of the night to make it 2-0. Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech took a shot from the point and Staal was manning the far post with Scott Laughton standing between Pelech and Nelson on the doorstep. To be fair, Nelson made a deflection that was a beauty.

Staal returned to the lineup after a 14-game absence thanks to two broken ribs. He was slotted in alongside Zamula, 13 years his junior, on the third pairing.

Goalie vs. Goalie

Carter Hart has been outstanding this season, especially since returning from his back injury and subsequent food poisoning. Wednesday was no different as he went save-for-save for the majority of the night with last season’s Vezina runner-up, Ilya Sorokin. Hart finished with 22 saves, while Sorokin had 34.

Trailing 1-0, Hart stopped Alexander Romanov’s wrist shot from the left circle at 13 minutes, 36 seconds before making a high save off a slapshot by Mat Barzal from the same spot during an Islanders power play.

The Alberta native has been tracking the puck well of late, and he continued that on the Island. He made a glove stop on a short-handed Pageau and caught a sweet Lee deflection between the pads at 13:49 of the second. Hart kept the Flyers in the game but couldn’t stop the Nelson deflection or the defensive zone breakdown that allowed Nelson to tap in his second of the night.

As for Sorokin, he may have entered the game with a 3.32 goals-against average, but he was stellar as the Flyers had some big-time scoring chances. He stopped Travis Konecny early on as he got past the defense less than three minutes in and then York on a one-timer off a great pass from Bobby Brink less than two minutes later.

In the second period, Walker had two chances on the power play on the doorstep but could not bury one past Sorokin. Joel Farabee got the Flyers within one at 15:56 off a fantastic heads-up pass from Brink.

Breakaways

Sean Walker threw a booming hit on Pageau in the second period, five seconds after he rang one off the post. He had six shot attempts, including four shots on goal in the first two periods. ... Couturier almost scored for the Islanders as his pass back almost went into the net Hart vacated for the extra attacker in the last two minutes of regulation.

Up next

The Flyers will enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday before a matinee meeting with the New York Rangers on Friday at Wells Fargo (1 p.m., NBCSP).