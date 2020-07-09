Provorov is one of just three defensemen to come through the Flyers system to win the Ashbee Trophy in the last 30 years. Joni Pitkanen (2005-06) and Shayne Gostisbehere (2015-16; 2017-18) are the others. The other winners, such as Eric Desjardins and Kimmo Timonen, were acquired either via trade or through free agency.