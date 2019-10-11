VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Justin Braun was never paired with Ivan Provorov in any exhibition games, but they were together as the No. 1 defensive unit in Friday’s season opener against Chicago and again in Wednesday’s home opener against New Jersey.
They are still trying to get in sync, but they’re making progress.
In the 4-3 win over Chicago, the two had some good and bad moments and combined for a minus-3 rating.
They were much better in Wednesday’s 4-0 victory over New Jersey, and they played key roles in stopping a 5-on-3 power play that lasted for two minutes and turned the game in the Flyers’ favor.
After the Flyers’ final preseason game, “we started practicing together and we’re still trying to get to know each other a bit,” said Braun, 32, a veteran acquired from San Jose in the offseason. “It’s always a process with new D partners, but I think overall it’s been pretty good.”
For most of the preseason, Braun was paired with Shayne Gostisbehere, who played the first two regular-season games alongside Robert Hagg.
“It’s pretty similar,” Braun said when asked about playing next to Prororov and Gostisbehere. “Provy’s got a lot of skill. Ghost may be a little quicker, jumping around and more darty, but I think Provy’s stick and defensive position is similar to how Ghost plays. It’s not usually the style that’s a big issue; it’s usually the breakout and getting used to where the guy is going to go.”
Provorov, 22, has more freedom to join the attack, knowing Braun, a stay-at-home type, has his back. He downplayed the learning-on-the-fly aspect of playing alongside Braun.
“We’re all NHL players for a reason,” said Provorov, who is second on the team with three points. “I think everybody can play with everybody” on defense.
The Flyers, off to their first 2-0 start in eight years, will begin a three-game Western Canada trip Saturday night in Vancouver, which is 1-2 but has received solid goaltending from 6-foot-6 Jacob Markstrom (2.37 goals-against average, .922 save percentage).
Braun is familiar with Western Conference teams, having spent the first nine years of his career in San Jose.
He seems to be acclimated to living on the East Coast.
“Other than the weather, it’s pretty much the same,” he said. “So far, so good in getting adjusted to being here.”
He has observed one noticeable difference.
“They push a little bit more wine out there on the West Coast,” he said, smiling.
Carter Hart has a 1.50 GAA and a .946 save percentage in two starts. … The Flyers lead the league in faceoff percentage (62.1 percent), and their power play is fourth in the NHL, clicking at 42.9%. … Travis Konecny, who recently signed a six-year, $33 million contract, leads the Flyers with three goals and five points over two games. Konecny and Travis Sanheim each have a plus-3 rating, tops on the team. ... Sean Couturier has won 24 of 32 faceoffs (75 percent).