Flyers forward Jake Voracek was back at practice on Sunday after being unavailable for Saturday’s session. He said there was a delay in getting the result from his routine coronavirus test on Friday, causing him to sit out as a precaution.
Voracek, the team’s leader in assists during the regular season, skated in his usual spot on the right wing of the Flyers’ top line alongside Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux and looked good. He was peeved at having to sit out Saturday as the team scrimmaged for the first time during this unique training camp.
Voracek participated in the entire session on Sunday, which lasted more than an hour.
The Flyers are preparing for the season to resume Aug, 2 with a round-robin game against Boston. They have the day off on Monday. They travel to Toronto next Sunday.
