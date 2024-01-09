‘The guy can fly like the wind’: Meet Jamie Drysdale, the Flyers’ newest core piece

Jamie Drysdale said it’s been a pretty wild couple of hours.

He had just flown into Nashville with the Anaheim Ducks in preparation for a two-week trip that would take the team from the Music City through several Eastern Conference pit stops when he received a call from Pat Verbeek. The Ducks general manager was informing the 21-year-old defenseman he was being traded to the Flyers, along with a 2025 second-rounder, for Cutter Gauthier. Danny Briére gave him a ring not long after to welcome him to Philadelphia.

At 5:45 a.m. Central time, he was already heeding John Tortorella’s directive to “just get his butt out here” and hopping on a flight north.

“I think out of the gate, it was a lot to process, my mind was kind of in a blender — didn’t see it coming at all,” Drysdale said. “But, in saying that, coming to a team like Philly, to be honest, I didn’t know a ton right out of the gate. But literally, the second I heard about it, my phone blew up from people around the hockey world saying it’s an unbelievable place, first-class organization, a lot of great guys on the team, great team.”

He may not have known much about the Flyers, but he walked into a locker room that had several familiar faces. Drysdale has spent several summers training with Scott Laughton, who gave him a big hug, and also has worked with Morgan Frost, played in Anaheim with Nic Desluariers, and is buddies with Cam York. The young defensemen, who played against each other in the 2021 World Junior Championship gold-medal game won by the U.S., have a mutual friend in Ducks forward and Team USA star Trevor Zegras; he lived in York’s Anaheim home, and Drysdale was a constant visitor.

“The guy can fly like the wind. He’s such a smooth skater and has a really high hockey IQ,” said York, who added the duo hung out over the summer. “He’s a tough guy to play against just because it feels like he’s all over the place. Such a good skater and can cover a lot of ground, so I think he’s going to make our team a lot better.”

One major hurdle for Drysdale is a shift in systems from the Ducks’ man-to-man strategy, where a player will stick with one opponent throughout the defensive zone, to the Flyers’ zone coverage. This defensive-zone strategy is more about covering a specific area, with players, typically defensemen, having to release and reengage constantly with opponents that come into their zone.

“I’m dead against the man-on-man. We’re going to teach him our game,” Tortorella said. “There is a difference for sure, but I don’t think it’s going to be something that’s he’s going to be scratching and [saying], ‘Man, I’ve never done that. I’m not sure if I can.’ It’s going to be an easy transition for him.’

“[The] biggest thing is he can skate, he can get to the areas, and that’s a huge thing in transition; zone coverage I think just transitions into offense quicker. I think it’s going to really help his game in understanding the way we play so we can get going offensively.”

A critical element of zone defense is communication. Drysdale skated at the team’s 30-minute practice on Tuesday with Travis Sanheim. Tortorella said to not read too much into the pairings, but if the two are skating in a game together, it moves the left-handed Sanheim back to the left side with the righty Drysdale in the picture.

“Obviously, short time with him today. Did a lot of chatting of trying to help him out with drills, little defensive situations that I can help him out with within our structure. ... I look forward to getting to play with him,” said Sanheim, who noted he is comfortable playing on either side.

He added: “We do play a little bit of man-on-man once the puck goes to the top ... and I’m sure he’ll be comfortable in that situation. It’s going to be more down low, the zone defense, and getting used to that and I’m going try to work with him as best as I can. And I’m sure the coach is going to do the same.”

Drysdale said he has some experience in zone but has played more man-on-man during his hockey career, especially in the NHL. But he is confident he can pick it up quickly and also believes his health woes are behind him. The blueliner missed most of 2022-23 after sustaining a torn labrum in his left shoulder and has only played in 10 games this season because of a lower-body injury. His best season was in 2021-22, when he played 81 games and notched 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) as a 19-year-old.

“I think I’m just a puck-moving D-man who can move really well up the ice, up and down,” Drysdale said. “I think I can play defense too; I think it’s definitely a work in progress, and that’s what I look to learn. I’ve already talked with the coaches here and am picking up on some stuff. I’m just excited to learn more and develop my game into a great player.”

Drysdale’s offensive game can be elite and Tortorella has already tabbed him as a power-play guy. Known for his skating prowess and high hockey sense, he’ll serve as a quarterback on one of the units to try and help elevate a power play that has shown signs of life lately with puck possession and shot attempts — and goals in consecutive games — but still is in last place in the NHL at 10.8%.

“I think I can run a power play. I think I’m going to embrace whatever role they give me,” said Drysdale, who added that he’s looking forward to playing in his first Flyers home game. “It’s still fresh. There’s a lot coming my way, a lot of new stuff. So kind of wherever they want to use me, I’m good with, and, hopefully, I can earn things here and there along the way.

“But from a starting point, I’m just looking to get a couple of games under my belt and get comfortable with the team and the players and the coaching staff and systems. And go from there.”

