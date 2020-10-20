The Flyers' jerseys from the ’80s and ’90s appear to be on their way back, just not in the way you remember them.
On Monday, uniform watchdog Icethetics reported on an eBay listing that led to images of new (yet to be announced) jerseys for the Orange & Black and the intrastate rival Pittsburgh Penguins. Both jerseys hearken back to what the clubs wore in the 1990s, but come with color reversals that fit the bill of a “Reverse Retro” initiative that league uniform provider Adidas has been rumored to be working on.
For the Flyers, that appears to mean a modern-day edition of the orange road design they wore from 1982-2001, except the black and white on the jersey are swapped. Black now fills in the wings across the sleeves and shoulders, while white is used for the striping and the ends of the sleeves.
The Penguins, meanwhile, look to be getting a new version of the road jersey they wore from 1992-1997, with “PITTSBURGH” spelled diagonally across the front. The only real differences being that the jersey is white now instead of black, and the current skating Penguin logo rests on the shoulders instead of the old “Robo Pen.”
The jerseys in the leaked images have Fanatics tags on them and don’t carry any obvious tells of a counterfeit. Plus, the eBay seller is based in Indonesia, which — according to Icethetics — is where Fanatics produces its jerseys. For the unfamiliar, Adidas produces the NHL’s authentic jerseys while Fanatics manufactures the cheaper replica options.
Based on Icethetics' reporting, the “Reverse Retros” are alternates that will be carried as fourth jerseys by each NHL team for this season (whenever it’s supposed to start), and they are expected to be worn only once or twice against certain rivals, which might explain why these leaked Flyers and Penguins jerseys run in sharp contrast of each other.
As of late Monday, there had been no word about these jerseys from Adidas or the NHL, but they have experimented with ’90s retro designs this past season. The St. Louis Blues wore new versions of their mid-'90s blue, red and gold uniforms two out of a planned three times, and the Los Angeles Kings skated with their old look against Colorado in February.
Speaking of Colorado, Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon posted a photo of his gloves to his Instagram story last week. The gloves were in a shade of blue that might be calling back to the franchise’s former life as the Quebec Nordiques.