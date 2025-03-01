Flyers defeat Winnipeg Jets, 2-1, on Matvei Michkov shootout winner, knocking off yet another top NHL team

WINNIPEG, Manitoba ― The Flyers always seem to do well against the NHL’s top team. Saturday night in Canada was no different.

Facing the Winnipeg Jets, the league’s No. 1 team who had won 11 of their past 12 games, the Flyers skated away with a 2-1 shootout win. Matvei Michkov scored the game-winner when he stickhandled, dipped, and roofed a backhander over Connor Hellebuyck.

The Flyers extended their point streak to five games. It is their fourth five-game point streak this season; the longest of the season was six in January.

And they can thank Noah Cates for the two points. The centerman saved the game in overtime when he blocked and then batted a sure goal by Kyle Connor away from the open net.

Goalie Ivan Fedotov is clearly getting used to long stretches without starts. He was supplanted by Aleksei Kolosov in October before being thrust into a start — and getting his first NHL win — after sitting for six games. Then he didn’t play for a month between Dec. 5 and Jan. 5 and in his return almost beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in consecutive games.

On Saturday he made his first start since Feb. 6 and stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced. Using his long legs, the 6-foot-7 goalie produced several pad stops, including a Nikolaj Ehlers shot from the left faceoff circle and kicked out a Connor shot from the right circle with his right pad in the first period.

In the third period, Fedotov stood tall despite facing back-to-back power plays for the Jets. His best save was a flashy glove snare of a quick shot by Ehlers.

Mark Scheifele gave the Jets a 1-0 lead midway through the first period with his 34th goal of the season. Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi were across the slot when Kyle Connor took the puck behind the net and fed Vilardi in front. The center’s shot attempt went off the skate of Travis Sanheim and back to him in the slot. Despite being pressured by Sanheim and Noah Cates, he was able to get the puck to Scheifele who beat Fedotov’s blocker side.

On the next shift, the line of Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny, and Andrei Kuzmenko, kept the Jets pinned with each player staying on the ice for over 70 seconds. The Flyers, who came out hard and were buzzing throughout the night went shot-for-shot with Winnipeg. They poured 32 shots on two-time Vezina Trophy winner — and 2025 top contender — Connor Hellebuyck.

The Flyers had their chances early and often. Andrei Kuzmenko made a nice pull-and-shoot move but was stopped in the first period. Owen Tippett put a good shot on with Sanheim popping the rebound off the post. After Fedotov waited out a breaking Connor, forcing him to miss on a short-handed attempt, Michkov broke the other way but was stopped.

Later in the game, Konecny had a breakaway chance but was robbed by Hellebuyck, and Brink was robbed in the third period with the glove of the American goalie after receiving a cross-ice pass.

But in the second period, the Orange and Black broke through. Looking confident with his decision-making and play on the puck, Jamie Drysdale scored his third goal of the season. Rotating with Noah Cates down the boards, he got the puck back in the right faceoff circle and curled into the high slot where he turned to fire off a laser.

Breakaways

Garnet Hathaway did not play due to an upper-body injury suffered Thursday in Pittsburgh. Nick Deslauriers took his spot in the lineup and dropped the gloves with Logan Stanley in the first period. ... Kolosov dressed as the backup. It is the first time he’s suited up for a game since Jan. 7, when he was the backup for Fedotov. No. 1 netminder Sam Ersson did not dress, giving him a full night off. He is healthy, according to Flyers PR. ... John Tortorella moved into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time games coached list (1,608). He surpassed former St. Louis Blues and New York Islanders coach Al Arbour. In fifth place is Joel Quenneville at 1,768. ...

Up next

The Flyers will practice on Monday before welcoming back Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost on Tuesday when the Calgary Flames visit the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).