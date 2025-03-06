Flyers look disconnected in 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets as trade deadline looms

The NHL trade deadline is Friday and in what could be Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen’s last game as members of the Flyers, the team laid a stinker, losing 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets.

After a five-game point streak, which included a 2-1 shootout win against these same Jets, Philly has now been outscored 10-4 in two straight losses. Like their loss Tuesday night to the Calgary Flames, they once again looked a step behind and disconnected.

The lone bright spot was Matvei Michkov snapping a shot from the left face-off circle to erase a goose egg with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game. It is his 20th goal of the season moving him into sole possession of first in goals among NHL rookies. San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini has 19; the Sharks play later tonight in Denver.

Entering the night, the Jets weren’t just tied for the No. 1 seed in the NHL with the Washington Capitals, they also held the top power play (31.2%) — and made the Flyers pay.

Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead in the first period after Michkov was called for goalie interference. Goalie Sam Ersson stopped the shot from the bumper by Winnipeg’s Gabriel Vilardi but the rebound went to a wide-open Scheifele near the left bottom of the left faceoff circle for a backhander. Scheifele’s goal is his 35th of the season, tying him with Toronto’s William Nylander for the second-most in the NHL.

Still in the first period, the Jets got another power play, this time on a Tyson Foerster tripping call in the offensive zone. A circle-to-circle pass by Kyle Connor intended for Scheifele was nicked by Vilardi, appearing to freeze everyone, and Scheifele found Nikolaj Ehlers alone near the right post.

In the second period, the Jets scored another pair.

Breaking out of the zone, Scheifele hit Connor cross-ice streaking down the right wing. Connor scored from the right face-off circle. Adam Lowry added another when he crashed the net off the rush and banged home a pass from Mason Appleton. Travis Konecny tried to stay with him and banged his stick off the ice and the post in frustration after the goal.

Breakaways

Laughton laid a monster hit on Dylan DeMelo that sent the defenseman flying. … Forward Garnet Hathaway missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury.

Up next

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. tomorrow. On Saturday, the Flyers host the Seattle Kraken (12:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN+) for the first of back-to-back afternoon games at the Wells Fargo Center. The New Jersey Devils visit on Sunday (1 p.m., TNT, truTV, max).