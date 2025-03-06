Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen’s trade value, dark horse trade candidates, and more from Flyers Reddit AMA

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. and there are plenty of question on how the Flyers will approach it. Ahead of the deadline, Inquirer reporter Jackie Spiegel took to Reddit to answer fans’ questions ahead of the deadline. Here are some highlights from her Reddit AMA — “Ask Me Anything” — on Thursday …

Some questions and answers have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Q: What does a successful Flyers trade deadline look like to you?

A: The Flyers are amid a rebuild, and there’s no arguing that. If they can get top-tier prospects (i.e. a Brad Lambert from Winnipeg or a Fraser Minten from Toronto) and picks, that’s a win in my book. If they can snag a good NHL-established player, who would be in Philly long-term, that would work too.

Advertisement

But, do they need to trade Scott Laughton and/or Rasmus Ristolainen? Need is a strong word as both are core guys. But if there’s an opportunity to move them and get something really good in return that can help the club long term, then they should.

Q: What does a realistic haul for Laughton look like? How bout Ristolainen?

A: Based off the trades that have already occurred, I do think a first-rounder is realistic for either of those guys. But Laughton will probably come after Brock Nelson is traded off the Islanders, and what that deal looks like could impact Laughton’s move.

» READ MORE: Q&A: Flyers GM Danny Brière talks trade deadline, Scott Laughton’s future, and the team’s upcoming RFAs

The question is, what comes with the pick, if the Flyers get that? The Flyers are certainly looking for young centers who have speed. There are a few teams, like Winnipeg and, I’ll throw in Colorado, who have that. Trading Laughton should come back with a center since the Flyers organization is thin down the middle right now.

Q: What’s Bobby Brink and/or Noah Cates’ trade value?

A: Right now, with how they’ve been playing, it’s pretty obvious their trade value is high. But do the Flyers want to trade them? I would be incredibly shocked if Cates is moved, and slightly less shocked — but still shocked — if Brink is. That Flyers line is one of the best in the NHL right now — they just shut down Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins line twice and Mark Scheifele’s Jets line the other night — and with them all young and fitting the Flyers’ timeline, they should be mainstays.

Q: Are there any dark horse trade candidates on this team? The talk has been almost exclusively around Laughton and Ristolainen. Could we see someone go that will surprise us?

A: I wouldn’t be shocked if Cam York is traded. I’m not saying he should be or will be, but he’s struggled to find his game after missing a considerable chunk of the season with a shoulder injury. If you had asked this question last year, he would not have been even close to being a candidate; coach John Tortorella called him the team’s best defender.

But he is a restricted free agent this summer and if the Flyers aren’t sure he’s “on the bus” they could move him. And I do think they should trade goaltender Aleksei Kolosov.

» READ MORE: Q&A: Danny Brière on the Aleksei Kolosov situation, Matvei Michkov’s development, and ‘big-game hunting’

Q: Reclamation projects are probably a smart way to go for this team, who do you think the Flyers should be targeting at the deadline for potential reclamation projects?

A: It’s not a bad thought. Andrei Kuzmenko is certainly a reclamation project and has, thus far, been a good add. There are rumors circulating that Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato could be on the move and, at 28-years-old and expected to get a slight bump from his $2 million this summer, he could be an intriguing add as a 2C; however, several teams are expected to be in on him.

There are definitely some prospects that have not broken through yet that could be added too, like Lambert of Winnipeg. I’m not too sure who else could be a reclamation project but I think we’ve all seen how a change of scenery can impact a player.

Q: How does the front office justify their handling of Aleksei Kolosov’s contract and ice-time this season, and how do you expect this saga to unfold in 2025-26 given that Kolosov will still be under contract and still seems unwilling to play in the AHL?

A: I asked Flyers general manager Danny Brière point blank in our Q&A: why is Kolosov still in the NHL and not in Lehigh Valley and is it not hurting his development? The response: “Yeah, it’s not ideal, but I’ll leave it at that.”

So read that as you will. As for how I personally see this playing out? I think a move has to be made because having three goalies isn’t ideal on the ice during practices or when the team needs roster flexibility, like right now with Garnet Hathaway injured.

» READ MORE: Scott Laughton faces what could be his final game in a Flyers uniform: ‘It’s hard not to think about’

Q: Andrei Kuzmenko looks nice. What are the chances that he returns next year?

A: I think they’re high on him, but it depends on what the Flyers could get in return. After all, they could re-sign him in the summer. I do think the Flyers are happy with him thus far, and coach Tortorella likes the coachability he’s shown. He’s also clearly helped with the power play, almost scoring a beauty from the bumper on Tuesday. And to the person who responded that because he is friends with Matvei Michkov they wouldn’t trade him, I would not agree with that at all.

Click here to check out the full Reddit AMA.