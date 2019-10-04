As for Myers, Fletcher called his camp “decent,” and added that “the coaches had him outside the top six (on defense) and it just made sense to send him down to start. I’m sure he’s a player, again, who’s going to have a very good run with our team. I think we all believe he’s going to be an NHL defenseman, and probably in the near future. But we have some veteran guys here. We have some good players. Some guys had a good camp, too. Robert Hagg, in particular, had a good camp. Big Sam Morin got better as camp went on. There’s a lot of competition."