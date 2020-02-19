Shayne Gostisbehere skated for the third straight day and said his surgically repaired left knee was feeling much better. “Definitely a step in the right direction,” said Gostisbehere, who didn’t know if he would need a rehab assignment with the AHL’s Phantoms. He didn’t play Tuesday and is doubtful for Thursday’s game in Columbus. … Columbus rookie winger Eric Robinson, a Bellmawr native who entered the game with five goals, five assists and a plus-10 rating, had about 75 friends and relatives at the game, his first NHL contest at the Wells Fargo Center.