Ivan Provorov is battling the flu, but he played in his 283rd straight game Monday. He has never missed a game since joining the Flyers in 2016-17. Matt Niskanen, Provorov’s defensive partner, returned to the lineup after missing one game with the flu. Vigneault pointed out that Niskanen’s wife also has the flu. “So I guess Nisky’s partners are having a tough time,” he said with a smile after the morning skate. … Carter Hart made his sixth start in the last eight games. … Tyler Pitlick was the fourth-line right winger and Chris Stewart was a healthy scratch.