Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who has missed the last nine games after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, could return to the Flyers’ lineup Monday. Gostisbehere has 199 career points. … Detroit has lost eight straight (0-7-1) and has the fewest points (28) in the NHL. The Red Wings (12-37-4) have a staggering minus-98 goal differential, while the Flyers (28-17-7), who have 63 points, are plus-10. … Farabee on his line being matched against other teams’ top units: “Obviously they’re good players, but we’re pretty good players, too, so we have the confidence we’re going to beat their best line.”