John LeClair coming to Wells Fargo Center for 3ICE championship this weekend

Flyers fans can get a close up look at one of the team’s new special advisors, John LeClair, in action at the Wells Fargo Center for the second-ever 3ICE championship Saturday at. 1 p.m.

LeClair, a member of the Flyers Hall of Fame, was named a special advisor to the team’s new front office on June 15. In the press release, the Flyers described his responsibilities saying he would be “involved in all aspects of the club’s hockey operations department with a strong focus on player development with Flyers prospects.” LeClair later told the media he’d be doing “a little bit of everything” and would primarily serve as “another set of eyes” for the organization.

During the offseason, LeClair planned to keep his commitment to coaching a team for 3ICE, a barnstorming 3-on-3 professional hockey league, which advertises itself as the “Best Part of Hockey: Overtime All-the-Time.” Some of the more interesting 3ICE rules include no power plays (they are replaced with penalty shots), a “clear zone” for goalies to play the puck to prevent faceoffs, and a running clock.

“What people should expect is a really exciting game,” LeClair said August 8.

The league includes players who have played professionally across many leagues, including the AHL, the ECHL, and in Europe. Those leagues will be ones LeClair will work with in his new role as he helps the Flyers evaluate prospects.

“Being around the young guys, it gives you a good perspective of how these guys think,” LeClair said. “A hockey player today is a lot different than the mindset of a hockey player back when I played. And that’s why it’s important that I stayed in the game in some aspect — I’m able to grow a little bit and understand how the game has changed.”

LeClair’s 3ICE team consists of Max Milosek, Brandon Hawkins, Ian McCoshen, Brayden Watts, Colton Saucerman, Tim Coffman and Colin Thiesen. The team did not make it to the final four of the eight-team league after six weeks of qualifying play.

The previous games were played at six different arenas including in Pittsburgh; Hershey, Pa.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Newark; Boston; and Clarksville, Tenn. The winners of the championship in Philadelphia will take home the Patrick Cup.

The four teams who will compete at the Wells Fargo Center are coached by Larry Murphy, Eddie Johnston Sr., Craig Patrick and Ray Borque. All the coaches are former NHL All-Stars, Stanley Cup Champions, or Hockey Hall of Fame members.

Tickets cost anywhere from $30-$48, although there are packages and deals available for groups, children and military personnel. Buy tickets here.

“If you haven’t tuned in, it’s something worth checking out,” LeClair said.