Flyers acquire prospect Massimo Rizzo in trade with Hurricanes

The Flyers have acquired the rights to forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the rights to forward David Kaše, according to general manager Daniel Brière.

While Rizzo, a native of Burnaby, British Columbia, was a seventh-round pic of the Hurricanes in the 2019 NHL draft, he has shined since starting his NCAA hockey career at the University of Denver.

Alongside current Flyer Bobby Brink, the forward helped the Pioneers win the NCAA championship in 2021-2022. He tied for fourth in the nation in points (36), fifth in assists (24) and ninth in goals (12) among Division I freshmen that year.

Last season with an expanded role, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound center upped his production to 46 points (17G, 29A), which led the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and ranked 11th nationally. He collected several accolades, including being named to the West Second Team and the All-NCHC First Team. The 22-year-old was a finalist for NCHC Forward of the Year and was named NCHC Forward of the Week twice.

Rizzo’s play caught Brière’s attention. He was rumored to be the prospect the Flyers were trying to acquire by trading Tony DeAngelo to the Hurricanes earlier this summer.

Ultimately, the trade did not go through due to a little-known clause in the NHL collective bargaining agreement. Instead, the Flyers bought out DeAngelo and the Hurricanes subsequently picked him up at a relative bargain price of $1.675 million. The Hurricanes would have had to pay DeAngelo $2.5 million if the trade was completed and the Flyers retained the maximum allowed 50% of his salary.

On the surface, the Flyers acquired Rizzo as well as a future pick for basically free, giving up a player in Kaše, who was unlikely to ever suit up for them again. T

The 26-year-old Kaše, a fifth-round pick of the Flyers in 2015, made his NHL debut with the team on Dec. 11, 2019 but only went on to play seven NHL games over two seasons. He has played the last two seasons in his native Czechia.

Rizzo is best known for his silky hands and creativity offensively. At this time, it remains to be seen as to whether he will sign his entry level contract or return to Denver for his junior season.

Breakaways

Former Flyers goaltender Martin Jones signed a one-year, $875,000 deal Wednesday with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jones, 33, played the 2021-22 season for the Flyers, posting a 12-18-3 record and .900 save percentage in 35 games. The veteran spent last season with the Seattle Kraken.