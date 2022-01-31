Fresh out of COVID-19 protocols, John Torchetti, the Flyers’ new assistant coach, took the ice with a giant smile.

Hired on Jan. 25, Torchetti immediately tested positive for COVID-19. General manager Chuck Fletcher laughed when he announced it, saying “You can’t make this up.”

The Flyers hired the 57-year-old Torchetti through the end of the season. They were looking for a veteran influence as well as an extra set of hands to help ease the burden that interim coach Mike Yeo and assistants Darryl Williams and Nick Schultz have been carrying.

Torchetti, who Yeo said has been “like a caged animal in the hotel” where he quarantined, joined the team Monday ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Winnipeg, the Flyers’ final game before the All-Star break. He immediately brought enthusiasm, Yeo said.

“He loves the game, loves teaching, loves working with the players,” Yeo said.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen spoke with him only briefly, but he already had good expectations for Torchetti, who has served on the coaching staffs of seven NHL teams.

“He’s been around,” Ristolainen said. “I know some of my friends who he’s coached, so I think he will be a good addition.”

Yeo said one of the biggest things they’re looking for from the new hire is more time for individualized work with players, from skill work on the ice to pre-practice, post-practice, and video work.

Torchetti will be on the bench Tuesday, but Yeo said he is holding off before he announces his specific responsibilities.

“Give him a game to get acclimated and feel comfortable here,” Yeo said. “Then coming out of the break, then there’s likely going to be a couple adjustments.”

Brassard practices

When Derick Brassard returned to practice Friday, he was wearing a noncontact jersey. After Brassard re-aggravated his hip injury twice, Yeo said he would have to go through a full practice before he could go back in the lineup, and he participated in one Monday.

Brassard was at the limited practice Sunday, as well, and participated in all the drills. Monday, when the whole team practiced, Brassard centered the third line and practiced with the power-play unit.

Morgan Frost, whose place Brassard took on the third line, was not at practice because he was “under the weather,” said Yeo, who expects Frost to play Tuesday.

Brassard has been dealing with the injury since Nov. 23. He returned on Dec. 8 but immediately was sidelined after one game. Despite not practicing with the team, Brassard returned to game action on Jan. 6. Yeo said Brassard had been skating on his own. The Flyers were also down so many players, they couldn’t ease him back in. Once again, Brassard re-aggravated his injury.

Monday’s practice was the most intense one Brassard has participated in, and Yeo said Brassard was “feeling it” afterward. He was able to work through stops and starts as well as puck battles. It was a good step, but he still won’t be in the lineup Tuesday.

“Getting through a practice like that is certainly a pretty good indication that you’re ready, but that said, I don’t think it makes a lot of sense when we’ve got a week off here,” Yeo said. “He’s going to have the opportunity to skate a little bit more now over the break, come back, have another good practice and then hopefully he’s ready to go.”

Breakaways

Former Flyer Danny Brière, now president and governor of the ECHL’s Maine Mariners, watched the practice with Fletcher. ... Yeo said he doesn’t expect right wing Wade Allison (knee) back right after the All-Star break, but said he’s progressing as expected.