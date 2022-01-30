For the first time since their 4-3 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 18, the Flyers quenched their scoring drought and tallied more than three goals, defeating the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in an overtime victory on Saturday afternoon.

Throughout the course of their 13-game losing streak, as they spent prolonged periods of time on defense, the Flyers dug themselves into a minus-24 goal differential. Finally, with the team in need of production at every level of their lineup, the Flyers welcomed scoring from top-line winger Cam Atkinson, third-line winger Gerry Mayhew and second-line center Scott Laughton.

However, while the Flyers earned their first win of 2022 just before the month’s end, interim head coach Mike Yeo saw plenty of room for improvement in the team’s process.

“We scored four goals, and that gave us a little bit more room for error,” Yeo said. “And we had a couple of mistakes in the game, and obviously, we have to keep working to eliminate those mistakes. But certainly scoring four goals makes things a lot easier for you.”

Mistakes gave way to Kings scoring opportunities, whether it was the defensive breakdown that led to winger Viktor Arvidsson’s first goal of the night or the Oskar Lindblom holding penalty that led to Arvidsson’s power-play goal in the third period.

Now, with just one game against the Winnipeg Jets standing between the Flyers full team practice on Monday and the All-Star break, Yeo is ensuring that the team doesn’t get complacent after their skid-breaking victory.

“It was good that we got a win yesterday,” Yeo said. “But certainly not in any way are we satisfied with winning one game here. The message is looking at last game and it was good to get the win and I feel like there was games that we played better during this stretch that we lost. So again, it’s just continuing the process of getting better and building the right habits and on the ice, off the ice, in practice, in games, every opportunity.”

Brassard stares down a final hurdle to return

The morning after their Saturday night win, the Flyers held a limited participation practice for backups, members of the taxi squad, and injured players. Among those present for practice was forward Derick Brassard, who is considered “day-to-day” with a hip injury.

Brassard has missed 25 games this season while dealing with the nagging injury and hasn’t been in the lineup since Jan. 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. On Friday, Brassard was a limited participant in the Flyers’ practice, donning a non-contact jersey and only doing select drills. Before Brassard returns to the lineup, Yeo said that he has to get at least one practice in as a full participant.

“The other day he was able to participate in a couple drills and then we’ll see what he’s capable of doing tomorrow and then go from there,” Yeo said, hesitating to put a timeline on Brassard’s return.

Ratcliffe makes case to stick around

While the Flyers navigate through a slew of injuries, Phantoms regulars have been given the opportunity to slot into the big club lineup. On Saturday night, rookie forward Isaac Ratcliffe made his NHL debut at fourth-line left wing alongside center Connor Bunnaman and winger Zack MacEwen.

Regardless of whether or not the Flyers came out with a win, Yeo said he was impressed with Ratcliffe’s contributions to the team and found him deserving of playing another game.

“We had those guys on the ice in D zone face-offs,” Yeo said. “Felt comfortable with him out there. Obviously his physicality showed up and he was able to do those things, but also generate a couple looks as well offensively. So it was a good first game for him.”

Ratcliffe’s best scoring opportunity came on a two-man rush with Zack MacEwen in the second period. He was able to settle a bouncing puck from MacEwen, but Ratcliffe’s wrist shot was denied by goalie Jonathan Quick. Ratcliffe also demonstrated a physical element to his game, finishing the night with four hits, including one monstrous check on defenseman Mikey Anderson.