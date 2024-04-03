‘We’re here, face it’: John Tortorella’s Flyers are blocking out the noise as they hit the playoff stretch run

With just six games left in the season and the Flyers clinging to a playoff spot by a thread, they know the ball, er, puck is in their court to solidify things quickly.

The team held a meeting before its optional practice Wednesday to clear the air after a fifth-straight loss on Monday, and third in a row to a team below them in the standings.

“We just have to go out there and win. We know we’re capable of doing that and we know we have the team to do it,” winger Joel Farabee said. “So yeah I think the three days [between games] just helps us. Obviously, we had a chance to talk things over this morning and I feel like the group is in a good spot. I think we’ve done it all year where we just kind of prove people wrong and not really care what you guys [the media] or anyone else has to say about our team. It only really matters what the group in here thinks.”

Defenseman Egor Zamula, speaking with swollen lips and a couple of new stitches after taking a puck to the mouth Monday, said “We’ll be fine.” Inside the Flyers room, there is no doubt. The players have long said this is a tight group and, as Farabee reiterated, the overall theme is to ignore “the outside noise.”

It is something coach John Tortorella says all athletes need to learn to do and something he thinks his squad has done well this season.

“One thing we are, from the coaches, [general manager] Danny [Brière], [president Keith Jones], the players, we are transparent down there. There’s no wondering what the guys thinking. To me, that’s the most important thing, is from our ownership right on down, that we’re transparent with one another. And I think we’ve done a pretty good job of being transparent with you guys [the media] too,” Tortorella said.

“I think that’s so important, especially when we’re in this situation and building this team. Everybody has a chance to say what they want to say. I think that’s really important in what happens. If you’re truthful, and you’re honest, and you care, there’s going to be conflict because not everybody’s going to agree. You work through that together. I think that helps the room even more.

“I think that’s what’s gone on here and I think it’s really healthy. Everybody gets freaked out around us sometimes when there’s some truth said or honesty brought out. I think it’s so healthy because there’s no agenda. I think that’s so important for a locker room.”

People freaked out Monday. Following the 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders, the bench boss’ postgame presser lasted less than 2 minutes. But in those 120 or so seconds he called his team “soft,” said that it “was embarrassing in the second period for the Philadelphia Flyer uniform the way we played,” and “If you don’t have enough [guts] to play in these types of games, rest doesn’t do us any good.”

Asked about his comments on Wednesday, in a follow-up question regarding his transparency and whether he worries about the room, Tortorella responded:

“I don’t remember it all but it’s not just the second period [after] I watched the tape. To me, it’s more than just a second period,” he said. “And I don’t worry about that. It always comes down to — ‘Oh, they’re going to quit on him.’ It follows me around. And so be it. If a player is going to quit on me or players are going to quit on me because I’m trying to make them better people and better athletes, you got the wrong damn coach here and you got the wrong damn people here. So I’m not sure what goes on.

“My job is, I’m going to push athletes. ... I was in control the other night. What I said I meant and quite honestly, when I watched the tape, now I’m more concerned than just the second period. Because of, I’m so proud of the team getting here. And I guess now the narrative out there is, because I’ve heard from other people, that they’re young, they’re not supposed to be here. [Expetive] We’re here. We’re here, face it, and let’s be better.”

The head coach, who won the Stanley Cup in 2004 with Tampa Bay, then pointed the finger at himself.

“I don’t think we’re ready to be better and that’s my problem with us right now. And it is my job. I have not done a good enough job to get them over the hump after playing those seven games [against the top teams in the East] and then each game as it goes down — we have six left,” Tortorella said. “I haven’t done a good enough job to make them understand we have to be different now. We have to be at a different level. That’s my frustration with me. And that’s my frustration with the team. And if people can’t handle it, so be it.”

Tortorella said he rarely holds one-on-one meetings with players as he prefers the group setting so everyone can learn from the chat.

“It’s off the cuff, it’s in the room, and who knows where it goes,” he said. “I’m always prepared to go whichever way it wants to go. But I think it’s healthy that way. I don’t think we should be afraid of that. I don’t think we should make it a big deal. Sometimes you guys [the media] make a big deal out of it. And I get it, it’s your job and all that, but it’s not a big deal.

“It’s just honesty. And I want the same respect, I think it’s respectful to be honest that way. I want the same honesty back. The player [can] come at me if he needs to come at me. And that’s happened too, and it turns into a really healthy situation.”

The Flyers now turn their focus to the last six games, beginning with a four-game road trip that starts Friday against the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres did the Flyers a favor Tuesday, beating the Washington Capitals, 6-2 .

“I think we’ve got a pretty important day coming tomorrow as we start our road trip here to make sure we’re thinking correctly,” Tortorella said. “Make no mistake about it, I am proud of our team. I love, from Day 1, when you can see this room come together. I love coming to the rink and working with these guys. But it’s my job to make sure they understand where we’re at now. We’re not [in the ] regular season now. We have put ourselves in this spot.

“Let’s not fade away and say, ‘You know what? We’re not even supposed to be here.’ That [stinks]. We’re here. And that’s where I think I’ve done a [expletive] job. I want to make sure — I guess I’m giving you a little bit of the background of our meeting [Wednesday] — I want to make sure we’re going to go at this the proper way, so when April 15 [comes] we don’t say ‘[expletive], why didn’t I do that? Why didn’t we get to that level?’ I don’t want regrets.

“I don’t know if we get in, I don’t know what happens. But I don’t want us to fade now. ... I do think some guys are struggling to get there. And I think it can be taught. Some guys have it in them. But to get to another level, a level you don’t even think you know about, that can be taught. That’s part of my job. So that’s what I want to happen and whether we succeed or not, at least we can look ourselves in the mirror at the end of it and say we tried. And we’re not there. We’re not there now and we have time to get there. But we’re running out of it.”

Breakaways

According to Tortorella, Flyers captain Sean Couturier is day-to-day after leaving Monday’s game in the first period with an apparent shoulder injury. Couturier was hit hard by defenseman Ryan Pulock. ... Lehigh Valley has signed Omaha forward Matt Miller to a PTO for the remainder of this season and a contract for 2024-25. He had 20 points in 37 NCAA games this past season for the Mavericks. ... Flyers legend Rod Brind’Amour is among the 2024 inductees for the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.