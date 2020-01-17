As expected, winger Joel Farabee was recalled from the Phantoms, and Chris Stewart was sent to Lehigh Valley after clearing waivers. Farabee, sent down for a day to make cap space for Alex Lyon, was back on the fourth line Thursday and scored in the first period. ... Montreal’s fourth line included former Flyers wingers Jordan Weal and Dale Weise. Nick Cousins, another former Flyer, played right wing on the Habs’ third unit.