Hart finished with a 1.95 GAA and .935 save percentage in the series. He was named the No. 1 star in three of the Flyers’ four wins, and was the No. 2 star in their other victory. ... Jake Voracek led the Flyers in goals (4) and points (7) in the series. ... The Habs outscored the Flyers in the series, 13-11, marking the first time in franchise history that Philadelphia won a playoff round while being outscored. ... Flyers set a franchise record for fewest goals scored in a six-game series win. They scored 14 against the Minnesota North Stars in winning a 1973 series in six games.