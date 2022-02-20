With the NHL trade deadline just a month away, the Flyers’ lack of success this season makes them poised to be sellers by March 21. While most of the Flyers’ trade deadline attention across the league has been focused on the future of captain Claude Giroux, players like 35-year-old defenseman Justin Braun, who also is in the final year of his contract, could be moved over the next few weeks, too.

A 12-year veteran, Braun is well aware of his uncertain future, but he’s choosing to focus on his day-to-day efforts in helping the Flyers find their first win post-All-Star break.

“That’s everyday life in the NHL,” he said. “You never know when you’re going to get moved if you don’t have a no-move, no-trade, or whatever. So you just have to keep working every day. Try to help your team win. That’s the goal every time I go out there.”

While defenseman Ryan Ellis, an offseason trade acquisition, has been out with a lower-body injury for all but four games Braun has stepped up from the third defensive pairing to play on the top pairing with Ivan Provorov. He is averaging 20 minutes of ice time, which is his most since joining the Flyers in the 2019-20 season.

Braun last averaged more than 20 minutes in 2018-19 with San Jose Sharks, his last of nine seasons with the Sharks.

“It’s nice to be back playing those kind of minutes,” he said. “But if you’re not winning, it’s not really ideal, either. So you know, you kind of hope to be doing those top minutes on a winning team. Unfortunately, we haven’t been there yet.”

Braun is primarily known for being defensive-minded, but he’s contributed to the offense this season (13 points) and, with four even-strength goals, is tied for the lead among Flyers defensemen with Provorov and Travis Sanheim. Although the team has fallen out of playoff contention, Braun views his time in Philadelphia to this point positively.

“Obviously, we had a really good group and really enjoyed the experience here,” he said. “The COVID stuff and everything, it’s kind of been hampered a little bit. But I have really enjoyed my experience here.”

Seeler slots in on third defensive pairing

With defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen returning to action on Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes after missing the last three games while on injured reserve (upper body), Kevin Connauton will come out of the lineup. Nick Seeler will move off the second defensive pairing to reunite Ristolainen with Sanheim and assume a spot on the third pairing alongside Keith Yandle.

Interim coach Mike Yeo said he would make a decision on who would stay in the lineup on the third pairing based on past performance. Since the All-Star break, Seeler has registered a goal, two assists, seven blocks, and has a plus-1 rating. Above all else, Yeo has been impressed with Seeler’s competitive level.

“He’s got skating ability to defend, to defend the rush, to defend quickly in D-zone coverage,” Yeo said. “But really, it’s his overall competitiveness. Even last game, great shot block. Really put the body on the line. He’s got a defense-first mindset, so that’s why he’s been having success.”

Laczynski returns to action with Phantoms

After rehabbing from surgery to his left hip in September, forward Tanner Laczynski rejoined the AHL Phantoms on Saturday and played in their 3-2 shootout loss to the Utica Comets. Laczynski generated scoring chances, finished with a plus-1 rating, and was the Phantoms’ skater of choice in the first round of the shootout.

“I heard he played a real strong game,” Yeo said. “But I don’t think it’s going to take him one or two games to get going here. It’s a good sign, it’s a good step, and hopefully he can keep playing here because he could be a real good player for our organization.”

Laczynski, 24, has faced an uphill battle with injuries throughout his pro career. In April, he had surgery on a torn labrum in his right hip. Last season in training camp, he was recovering from core muscle surgery.

In his first pro season last year, Laczynski played five games for the Flyers and 14 games for the Phantoms (six goals, four assists).

“He’s got a strong identity as a player, as far as being a heavy guy,” Yeo said. “Real good penalty killer. Faceoffs. He’s got a good, heavy shot. A lot of the things that we were hoping that he could bring, obviously we’ve missed him this year.”

Breakaways

Goalie Carter Hart (2.96 goals-against average, .910 save percentage) will start against the Hurricanes on Monday. ... After rehabbing an MCL sprain that kept him sidelined for 13 games, forward Patrick Brown will return to action against the Hurricanes. ... Injured players Kevin Hayes (adductor), Joel Farabee (shoulder), and Derick Brassard (hip) all participated in practice Sunday while wearing no-contact jerseys. Forward Wade Allison (MCL) made an appearance at the end of practice and performed drills with skills coach Angelo Ricci.