The Flyers’ practice rink looked extra full Friday. In addition to those who played Thursday night, five players who have been out with injuries joined the team for practice.

Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Patrick Brown (MCL), Derick Brassard (hip), Kevin Hayes (abdominal), and Joel Farabee (upper body) all participated after their rehab skates. The impact their presence had on the rest of the team was evident, even if only Ristolainen and Brown are close to playing on game day.

“Great to have them out there,” interim coach Mike Yeo said. “And even obviously you put Brass out there, you put Hayesy out there, you add those guys, Joel was involved in the first part of practice. You can see almost the pace, the execution. Just adding those guys adds a lot.”

Yeo had said he hoped Ristolainen and Brown would be cleared to play. They had Friday’s practice, an off day Saturday, and practice Sunday to get ready for the next one.

“I think you saw Risto, in true fashion, show you that he was cleared for full participation,” Yeo said. Both he and Brown successfully participated in all the battle drills.

Ristolainen, who has been out since Feb. 9, has Monday circled for his return. In his nine-year career, he has not had to deal with many injuries, and it’s been frustrating to go through his second injury in one season.

“It really, really sucks to be out and just be watching from on top,” Ristolainen said. “I thought last few games we were playing well. And it was, especially last night, a pretty physical game, too. So obviously, we want to be out there and help the guys out.”

Brown has been dealing with a more serious injury than Ristolainen’s. He’s been out since Jan. 8. Recovering from an MCL strain is a delicate process, but Brown finally felt himself turn the corner about five days ago. He said the “tweaks and yanks” had decreased to the point where he felt only one Friday.

Both Brown and Ristolainen are new to the Flyers. While the Flyers traded for Ristolainen, they claimed Brown off waivers. Since then, Brown has dealt with COVID-19, a thumb injury and the MCL tear. It’s been frustrating that he hasn’t been able to contribute consistently.

“Philly gave me the opportunity to play in the league I want to play in,” Brown said. “And that’s been awesome. But I got to stay healthy so that I can contribute for the team.”

While Ristolainen’s and Brown’s returns mean fewer spots for other guys who have been given chances, those who have taken on heavier burdens are excited to get them back. Ristolainen will help shoulder some of the physical part of the defensive game while Brown will be able to contribute to the faceoff battle. Both also play on the penalty kill unit.

Yeo said that will help reduce the minutes guys such as Claude Giroux and Scott Laughton have to play. (Giroux played more than 20 minutes in seven of his last eight games.)

“There’s no question that it adds some confidence, it adds some belief,” Yeo said.

A Flyer wins the shootout

The Flyers, one of the worst shootout teams in history as well as one of the worst this season, ran a shootout drill to end practice. It’s only the second time this season that they’ve practiced it, and they haven’t often in past seasons either. Yeo said he sees value in practicing it.

“I do believe there is from a goalie’s perspective,” Yeo said. “Obviously the more reps guys get, the more comfortable they are with the moves that they have. They get a chance to build confidence off it. To try new things.”

And of course it adds an element of fun, something that’s much needed after the team lost two games in a row in which it had third-period leads. Yeo said they even “upped the ante” with players putting some of their own money down on it.

Only seven players scored in the first round. Three survived the second round. From the third on, Connor Bunnaman and Travis Sanheim went back and forth until Bunnaman won in the sixth.

If it’s so useful, why haven’t they done it more often? Yeo said it’s hard to fit into the schedule, especially with only two goalies, because they take so many reps. However, they had a day off immediately after the drill.

Breakaways

The Flyers play Monday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at 3 p.m. ... After winning the shootout contest, Bunnaman was placed on waivers. If he clears, he will return to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. ... Before practice started, the Flyers loaned Maksim Sushko back to the Phantoms. He did not play in a game while up with the Flyers. ... Cam Atkinson took a maintenance day. He was the only player missing from practice. ... Yeo did not have an update on Ryan Ellis, although he said he knew Ellis had skated on his own Friday morning.