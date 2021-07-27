In addition to a backup goalie, the Flyers will be scouring the free-agent market for a depth defenseman — such as Keith Yandle — and a forward who can help their penalty kill.

The free-agent period opens at noon Wednesday.

Yandle, a lefthanded shooter who turns 35 on Sept. 9, will likely sign a one-year deal with the Flyers, according to Kevin Weekes, an analyst with the NHL Network and ESPN.

During his time with the New York Rangers, Yandle played for Alain Vigneault, now the Flyers’ coach.

The Florida Panthers recently bought out Yandle’s contract, which had two years left with a $6.35 million annual cap hit.

He reportedly will sign with the Flyers for $900,000.

Yandle, a Boston native, has played in 922 straight games — the longest active streak in the NHL, and just 42 short of Doug Jarvis’ NHL record — and is coming off a season in which he had 27 points (3 goals, 24 assists) in 56 games. He could quarterback one of the power-play units.

He was a healthy scratch in half of Florida’s playoff games this year.

The signing could mean Cam York, 20, spends more time with the Phantoms this season. York will be given a chance to make the Flyers during training camp.

If Yandle wins the job, he probably would be paired with Justin Braun, 34, another veteran, on the No. 3 unit.

The Flyers still must sign some restricted free agents, including goalie Carter Hart and defenseman Travis Sanheim. When that gets done, they are expected to have close to $4 million in cap room if they sign Yandle — and most of that will probably go to a goaltender to complement Hart.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.