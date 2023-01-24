Kevin Hayes putting up career numbers amid a position change and ‘a little bit of a weird year’

Don’t expect to see Flyers forward Kevin Hayes participate in the fastest skater contest at this year’s All-Star skills competition.

Hayes, who recently transitioned to left wing, said he doesn’t think he’s fast enough to play his newfound position. No, the nine-year NHL veteran doesn’t view himself as a career winger, having played center for most of his life. Still, Hayes is making it work and then some on the Flyers’ third line, earning his first All-Star nod while putting up a career-high .91 points per game this season.

» READ MORE: Rapidly improving penalty kill continues to be a weapon for the Flyers

“It’s crazy, because you’re having a career year, but you’re not playing a position you’re normally playing in,” Hayes said. “You’re playing wing. Fans and media think you have a bad relationship with the coach. But then on the ice, it looks like it’s fine, because you’re getting points. So yeah, it’s been a little bit of a weird year.”

Advertisement

Coach John Tortorella opted to move Hayes to the wing in late November and Noah Cates to center, stating that he viewed Cates as a more responsible defensive player than Hayes. A few weeks later, Tortorella scratched Hayes against the New York Rangers on Dec. 17. But amidst the change, the reduction of minutes, and the public speculation of a rift between the player and the coach, Hayes has worked hard at his details away from the puck without that taking away from his offense, according to Tortorella.

In recent weeks, Hayes has flashed offensively, collecting 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his last 11 games. Through 47 games this season, Hayes has posted 15 goals (second on the team) and 28 assists (first) for 43 points (second). Tortorella is pleased with how Hayes has handled himself at the midpoint of a whirlwind season.

“Kevin and I have talked right on through this where there has never been a confrontation,” Tortorella said. “There’s been honesty. And I appreciate that from Kevin, he’s been honest with me, too.”

Tortorella also noted Hayes’ improvement on the power play over the last couple weeks. As a unit, the Flyers’ power play has shown growth in the past month, converting on 20.5% of its opportunities (15th in the league) since Jan. 1 compared to 9.1% (32nd) through November. Hayes has been a fixture on the power play all season long, collecting 15 points (tied for the team-high) with six goals and nine assists.

Hayes scored twice on the power play on Sunday night in the Flyers’ 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, who boasted the league’s second-ranked penalty kill as of Tuesday. But recent goals aside, Tortorella said that he’s most impressed with Hayes’ mindset on the man advantage.

“Prior, I think [the puck] was dying on his stick,” Tortorella said. “I think he was way too deliberate on the power play. [He’s] shooting the puck more. I don’t say that because he just scored two goals on it. I just think he’s changed his mindset on that power play where he needs to be more active and not just be a pass-first guy, because that’s when it dies.”

Hayes views his overall success this season as a product of multiple factors. Yes, he’s “trying to play the right way” under Tortorella, who is a stickler for defensive details and responsible play with the puck. But he also understands that he’s had favorable matchups on the third line, too. He likened this experience to his rookie year with the Rangers playing on the third line alongside Martin St. Louis and Carl Hagelin. St. Louis, now a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, took advantage of going up against opponents’ third defensive pairing every night with his speed and skill.

Additionally, Hayes has focused on trying to shoot the puck more instead of being a pass-first player. In turn, Hayes said shooting more creates more space for his teammates, which accounts for his career-high .60 assists per game this season.

» READ MORE: Flyers’ Scott Laughton and Tony DeAngelo honored at annual Philadelphia Sports Writers Association banquet

Each factor has helped Hayes become an All-Star for the first time in his career, which will be an extra-special experience next week in Sunrise, Florida with his late brother Jimmy’s three-year-old son, Beau, by his side. It’s an honor that Hayes never fathomed could be possible given the past and current talent on the Flyers including Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, and Travis Konecny.

“You go through a couple of seasons where you’re not putting up crazy numbers and then this year, it’s kind of been a little bit different,” Hayes said. “I was hoping to be one, but you’ve got guys like Hartsy [Carter Hart] playing unbelievable, TK’s [Travis Konecny] playing great. So you don’t know who it’s going to be. And it happens and it’s surprising, but it’s cool.”

Breakaways

Goalie Carter Hart (14-14-6, .909 save percentage) will start in net against the Los Angeles Kings, according to John Tortorella. ... Defenseman Justin Braun and forward Kieffer Bellows are expected to be healthy scratches, as Tortorella said that there would be no additional changes to the lineup.