Flyers’ Scott Laughton and Tony DeAngelo honored at annual Philadelphia Sports Writers Association banquet

At the 118th annual Philadelphia Sports Writers Association banquet in Cherry Hill on Monday night, Flyers forward Scott Laughton and defenseman Tony DeAngelo were each honored with individual awards.

Laughton, 28, received the PSWA’s Good Guy award, which is given to a local sports figure for their “outstanding cooperation with the media.” Past Flyers honorees include defenseman Kimmo Timonen (2015), center Danny Brière (2008), winger Simon Gagné (2006), and center Keith Primeau (2004).

In his 10th NHL season, all with the Flyers, Laughton is the lone letter-wearer under coach John Tortorella. Not only is Laughton viewed as one of the prominent, accountable voices of the locker room by the local media, but he is also perceived as one of the Flyers’ most revered leaders among his teammates and coaches.

“I think the reason why he has a letter, it’s not because of the words, it’s because of who he is and how he carries himself,” Tortorella said on Saturday. “We get all caught up that words are the most important thing as far as leadership. [I’m] not so sure. He just carries himself the right way and I think people gravitate to him. And I think they follow him as far as how he plays. That’s a very important thing in our situation as a hockey team right now.”

In 44 games this season, Laughton has 12 goals (fourth on the team) and 16 assists (tied for fourth) for 28 points (tied for third). Laughton leads the league in shorthanded points (three goals, four assists) and is tied for second in shorthanded goals. The Flyers selected the Oakville, Ontario, native in the first round, No. 20 overall in the 2012 draft.

DeAngelo, 27, earned the PSWA’s Native Son/Daughter award, which is bestowed upon a local sports figure who grew up in the Greater Philadelphia area. The first-year Flyers defenseman hails from Sewell and played at Hollydell Ice Arena as a child.

The Flyers acquired DeAngelo in the offseason from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick (conditional), and a 2024 fourth-rounder. General manager Chuck Fletcher subsequently signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal. Throughout his seven-year NHL career, DeAngelo has also played for the New York Rangers and Arizona Coyotes. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Lighting in the first round, No. 19 overall at the 2014 draft in Philadelphia.

In 43 games with the Flyers, DeAngelo has notched seven goals (tied for seventh) and 21 assists (third) for 28 points (tied for third). DeAngelo leads all Flyers skaters this season in average ice time at 23 minutes, 21 seconds per game. He is currently playing on the second defensive pairing alongside Travis Sanheim and has been a fixture on the Flyers’ power play all season long.

In addition to recognizing Laughton and DeAngelo, the PSWA also honored former Inquirer writer and current television analyst Al Morganti with the Lifetime Achievement award. Last year, Morganti was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as the 2022 Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award winner.

Morganti has served as a Flyers analyst with NBC Sports Philadelphia since 2002 and previously covered the Flyers for The Inquirer as a beat writer from 1979-89. He was also an NHL analyst with ESPN from 1993-2005.