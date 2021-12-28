Two days after the conclusion of the holiday break, over which the Flyers placed five players in COVID-19 protocols (Sean Couturier, Ryan Ellis, Derick Brassard, Carter Hart, and Scott Laughton), the team welcomed centers Kevin Hayes and Morgan Frost back to practice.

Hayes, who was placed in COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 20, and Frost, who entered protocols on Dec. 14, returned Tuesday in advance of the Flyers’ West Coast trip, which begins on Wednesday night against the Seattle Kraken.

With Couturier, Laughton, and Brassard in protocols, each of whom has played at center for the Flyers this season, Hayes and Frost provide much-needed healthy bodies at the position. However, interim head coach Mike Yeo and the rest of the Flyers’ coaching staff will determine when Hayes and Frost are physically prepared to return to game action after lengthy layoffs.

In practice on Tuesday, Hayes worked on the top line alongside wingers Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny. Frost slotted in on the third line with wingers James van Riemsdyk and Gerry Mayhew.

Now, with the returns of Hayes and Frost, the activation of Max Willman from the COVID list on Monday, and with Mayhew and Jackson Cates added to the taxi squad from the Leigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers currently have 13 active forwards at their disposal.

York, Ustimenko recalled from Phantoms

Hours before the team’s flight to Seattle in advance of a four-game West Coast road trip, general manager Chuck Fletcher recalled top defensive prospect Cam York and goalie Kirill Ustimenko from the Phantoms and assigned each player to the taxi squad.

With no new additions to the COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday, York and Ustimenko serve as reinforcements as the Flyers embark upon a week of travel.

In 21 games with the Phantoms this season, York has registered one goal, seven assists, and is a minus-five. Ustimenko has spent the majority of the season with the ECHL’s Reading Royals, playing seven games with a save percentage of .893 and a goals-against-average of 4.09. In two games with the Phantoms, Ustimenko recorded a .862 SV% and a 4.00 GAA.

Goalie Felix Sandström, who was recalled on Monday, is the likely back-up to Martin Jones on the Flyers’ West Coast trip. Sandström could see a start with the team playing back-to-back games on Wednesday against the Kraken and Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

The Flyers now have five players out of a maximum of six assigned to their taxi squad — Mayhew, Cates, Sandström, York, and Ustimenko. Players on the taxi squad are permitted to travel with their clubs, however, they can only play in a game if the team places them on the active roster before 5 p.m. on the day of the game. Not all taxi squad players are required to travel with the team.