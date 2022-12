Flyers center Kevin Hayes won't play against the Rangers on Saturday. Read more

Flyers leading scorer Kevin Hayes will not play Saturday night against the New York Rangers, according to coach John Tortorella.

Tortorella said the reason is “between Kevin and I.”

Lukáš Sedlák has left the organization to return to the Czech Republic. He has three goals and five assists this season.

Hayes leads the Flyers with 29 points this season.