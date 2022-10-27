Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher was active on the waiver wire again on Thursday, claiming forward Kieffer Bellows off of waivers from the New York Islanders.

Bellows, 24, was selected No. 19 overall by the Islanders in the 2016 draft, the same draft in which the Flyers traded down from No. 18 to No. 22 to nab forward German Rubtsov. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward has played 68 NHL games over the course of four seasons, registering 11 goals and 14 assists.

This season, Bellows played just one game on Oct. 13 against the Florida Panthers (minus-1, 7:16 of ice time) before becoming a healthy scratch for the Islanders’ next six games. The Edina, Minnesota native was a prolific scorer with the U.S. National Team Development Program, scoring 50 goals in 62 games during the 2015-16 season. However, he has yet to carve out a similar role at the NHL level.

Bellows carries a $1.2 million cap hit this season.