Flyers handed their first shutout of the season in goalie Cal Petersen’s debut

The NHL season is a roller-coaster, and the Flyers certainly have been on a wild ride so far.

After a stretch of games in which they outplayed opponents and probably deserved points they didn’t get, the Flyers were the ones outplayed on Saturday night. The result was the team’s first shutout loss of the season, 5-0, to the Los Angeles Kings.

Finishing off the first back-to-back of the season, the Flyers looked like a team that had played the night before — albeit that was a much-deserved 5-1 win against the Sabres in Buffalo. The Kings, on the other hand, looked like a team that was chilling out and relaxing in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Although the Flyers had more shot attempts than the Kings (54-53), the guys sporting the shiniest silver helmets you’ll see on the circuit set the tone and remain perfect on the road. The Kings are now 6-0-0 away from Crypto.com Arena and have not lost in regulation since Oct. 21 (5-0-1).

Never warmed up

The NHL’s hottest team in opening frames was ice-cold on Saturday night. The Flyers entered the game with a league-leading 18 goals in the period while only allowing 11 against

But the guys in Orange and Black couldn’t get one past goalie Cam Talbot despite 13 shots on goal. For only the second time in this young season, the Flyers skated off after the first 20 without a goal in the opening frame — and that other game was a forgettable one, a 7-4 loss to the Ducks.

Instead, it was the Kings who potted two, one each by Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar off deflections, as they looked like the fresher team.

Staying cold

Speaking of ice-cold, the Flyers power play remains in the freezer. While they maintained possession for the majority of the time during their four power-play opportunities, they were unable to generate much in terms of shots on goal. They only mustered five shots.

Petersen makes debut

Seeing Kevin Fiala streaking in all alone just 88 seconds into one’s first NHL start in over a year is probably not ideal. But for Flyers goalie Cal Petersen, it may have been the best-case scenario as he stoned the King’s top points guy as he deked to the backhand.

Petersen had moments where he looked solid, making a couple of big pad stops. But he struggled as the game wore on. He certainly did not have much puck-luck on the first two goals but would have liked back some of the goals, especially the ones through screens — Trevor Moore scored through a Travis Sanheim screen and Blake Lizotte scored as Fiala crossed in front — back.

Despite winning 20 games in 2021-22, the goalie struggled last season after signing a three-year, $15 million extension with the Kings. In 10 games (nine starts), he went 5-3-2 with a 3.75 goals-against average and .868 save percentage. He went down to the AHL and went 16-20-4 in 40 games posting a 2.88 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Breakaways

Travis Konecny played in his 500th NHL game. ... Before puck drop, the Flyers recalled goalie Felix Sandström from Lehigh Valley and placed the goalie on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. ... The Flyers hosted their annual Military Appreciation Game on Saturday and throughout the night honored members of the armed forces in attendance. Retired Staff Sgt. Rico Roman and Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts dropped the ceremonial puck. Roman is a three-time Paralympic gold medal winner with USA sled hockey and Pitts is a Medal of Honor winner.

Up next

The Flyers hit the road for a matchup with the winless San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m., NBCSP).