Alexsei Kolosov plays the role of hero in the Flyers’ overtime road win against St. Louis

ST. LOUIS ― Aleksei Kolosov has officially arrived.

After a shaky beginning to his NHL career, in which he lost his first four starts, the Flyers goalie has become a force between the pipes. Dialed in all night — and thanks to the guys in front of him putting together an impressive showing — Kolosov and the Flyers have now won three straight, capped off by a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Advertisement

Matvei Michkov raced out on a breakaway, pump-faked, and beat Jordan Binnington to seal the win just 26 seconds into the extra session.

The Flyers have now won four of their last five, and have their second five-game point streak in 12 games. Not too shabby.

» READ MORE: How two 12-year-old girls, with an assist from the Flyers, managed to save their local ball hockey rink

Kolosov only made two miscues on the night. After he stoned Justin Faulk twice on the doorstep, he tried to cover the puck, and Jake Neighbours put it under him with 20 seconds left in regulation during a six-on-four to tie the game at 2. Earlier, he didn’t pick up Dylan Holloway’s shot from the high slot to tie the game at 1 around the halfway mark of the third.

But 61 seconds later, after a Blues turnover near their blue line, Noah Cates fed Bobby Brink who drove solo to the net and got Binnington to splay out in the crease. He hit the left post, but fortunately Tyson Foerster was following up the play and buried the puck.

The scoring came quickly in the third after the Flyers took a 1-0 lead less than halfway through the opening frame.

About 28 hours earlier, Flyers coach John Tortorella called out the Morgan Frost line without actually calling out the line — “I thought three out of the four lines were good,” he said after Frost, Matvei Michkov, and Owen Tippett had a 4-second shift in the final 12 minutes.

On Saturday night, they came through.

Frost came down the boards to get the puck after Tippett moved it along the wall. The center turned and sent it up and over the Blues and down the ice, where it eventually ended up on Michkov’s stick. The crafty winger then patiently waited as he got Philip Broberg to bite and sent an on-the-tape pass to Tippett at the right post for the tap-in.

But this game belonged to Kolosov. Like his goalie partner, Ivan Fedotov, who led the Flyers to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon, Kolosov didn’t face a high number of shots in the first period. Like Fedotov, he made sure to stop all six shots he faced. The two best ones came on a quick shot by Brandon Saad from the right faceoff circle courtesy of a pass from Colton Parayko out of the corner. Less than 20 seconds later, Kolosov was at it again, stopping Jordan Kyrou on a breakaway.

In the second period, the Blues stepped up their game and had 22 shot attempts, with Kolosov needing to save just nine. This time he got some help from his buddies. Cam York got his stick in front of a Justin Faulk chance on a power play from the left circle.

Then came one of the wildest sequences. After the puck was knocked down in front of Kolosov, the Blues crashed the net, and Dylan Holloway got a quick, falling backhand shot on goal from nine feet out. With Kolosov down, Kyrou got the loose puck and tried to bury the backhand into the open net, but Garnet Hathway was standing in his way and made a save off the shaft of his stick — and then had the puck go off his knee and away from the net.

Poehling ended up on a breakaway not long after Hathaway’s heroics but was stopped by Binnington. Then it was Kolosov stopping Pierre-Olivier Joseph on a breakaway the other way after the Blues defenseman tried to backhand it past the Belarusian netminder.

An athletic goalie, Kolosov squared up and played his angles well against the Blues. He made a glove save on Schenn and kicked out several Blues chances.

The Flyers had a chance to take a 2-0 lead with 62 seconds left in the second period. Travis Konecny drove to the net and got a shot off that Binnington stopped. Sean Couturier, who had a great game and was all over the ice, won the rebound and patiently went to his right, but Binnington reached back to make a highlight-reel save.

Breakaways

Helge Grans was a healthy scratch for the first time since being recalled from Lehigh Valley. ... The Blues honored Binnington for becoming the franchise’s all-time wins leader (152). His first NHL win was at the Flyers. By comparison, the Flyers, who also joined the NHL in 1967-68, have Ron Hextall atop their win list with 240.

Up next

The Flyers have a gap until their next game on Thursday, when they host the Florida Panthers at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP). The team is expected to practice at their training facility in Voorhees on Monday and Wednesday.