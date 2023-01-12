Travis Konecny’s hat trick carries Flyers to 5-3 win over Capitals

As the Flyers moved up and down the ice, they did so as a unit, helping them to jump out to a strong lead and hold off a third-period push from the Washington Capitals, leading to a Flyers win, 5-3, on Wednesday.

Coach John Tortorella preached “connectivity” early in the season. He wanted his players to be aware of each other, adjust to each other and work with each other across the ice. Forty-two games in, the Flyers looked like they were playing with one mind for longer minutes than usual.

There were mishaps and miscommunications at times, especially early on. But as they got rolling, the results showed how much they can benefit from playing as one.

After Garnet Hathaway scored to tie the game for the Washington Capitals, who were down after a Scott Laughton power play goal, the Flyers quickly responded with a display of that connectivity. Cam York made a good pass to move the puck into the offensive zone. Travis Konecny won the wall battle and then went straight to the front of the net where Joel Farabee found him with a simple pass.

Hard work in the defensive zone led to the next two goals. James van Riemsdyk won a battle to pass the puck to Owen Tippett in the neutral zone. Tippett scored on the rush. Then a quick series of passes from Ivan Provorov to Laughton to Konecny got Konecny his second goal and Laughton his second point.

Flyers mistakes helped fuel a Capitals comeback attempt with half of the third left. However, a Capitals penalty in the final two minutes helped squash the momentum and secure the win with a power play, empty net goal.

» READ MORE: With eight points in nine games, Flyers’ Joel Farabee is ‘starting to find that jump’ again

Hat trick Travis

Halfway through the season, Konecny has already tied his career-high for goals. Fueled by his second career hat trick, he upped his season total to 24 goals.

Konecny came into the game as a top player for the Capitals to watch. He was on a nine-game scoring streak and has scored over a point per game. He was also top-15 in the league in goals per game.

Even with the attention focused on him, Konecny managed to extend the streak to 10 games with his goal late in the first. The 10-game point streak is the longest active streak in the NHL.

But Konecny didn’t stop there. He barraged the goal with shots, racking up a team-high seven shots on goal. And he was rewarded again in the third with a goal on the rush. He rounded it out with an empty net goal to seal the win. While it was just his fourth multi-goal game of the season, it was his 15th multi-point performance. He now has 45 points in 36 games.

The power’s flickering

On Jan. 5, the Flyers scored on two of their three power plays against the Coyote for an impressive 66 percent success rate. They proceeded to go goal-less over the next seven power plays in the following two games. Beyond failing to score, the power play units couldn’t create entries, opportunities or momentum.

The power play that took the ice Wednesday looked like an entirely different team. Off the first faceoff, Tony DeAngelo passed the puck from the point to Scott Laughton. As Laughton surveyed his options, he drifted towards the point and DeAngelo shifted. Meanwhile, their teammates worked to create traffic in the front. Laughton looked like he might pass but when he noticed Joel Farabee’s screen, he took a quick shot for the first goal of the game.

While the Flyers didn’t score on their following power play, they created momentum, extending their time in the offensive zone long after the power play ended and creating more scoring opportunities.

Tripping Tippett

Between Konecny and Tippett, Kuemper barely had a break.

In addition to Konecny, the Capitals planned to keep an eye on his whole line. But the Flyers’ other top line caused them trouble, as well. Tippett, along with James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost, created multiple opportunities, with Tippett coming in second with six shots on goal. Tippett turned one into a goal early in the third when he beat Kuemper from just above the right face off circle

Tippett also drew three tripping calls, two of which were on the rush, to give the Flyers three of their four power plays. The power plays were critical in creating momentum.

With both Tippett and Konecny attacking, the Flyers had more than one line rolling, which is an important step for the team. Opponents, like the Capitals, can’t contain their focus to one place when multiple players chip in like they did Wednesday.

What’s next

The Flyers head to the nation’s capital to play the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. Saturday.