No fighting. Scott Laughton drilled Blake Coleman with a check near the boards late in the second period that Zach Bogosian did not appreciate. The Tampa Bay defenseman immediately dropped his gloves and challenged Laughton to a fight. Laughton declined, and Bogosian let him off without throwing a punch. Smart move by Bogosian. The Lightning already were without Victor Hedman and to lose another defenseman for 5 minutes for fighting, and probably two more for instigating, would have not gone over well. Bogosian was scratched in Tampa’s previous game.