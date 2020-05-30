Hogberg, who represented Sweden in the 2018 World Junior Championships, became the eighth member of the Flyers’ 2016 draft class to sign with the organization. The others: German Rubtsov (first round); Pascal Laberge (second round); Carter Hart (second round); Wade Allison (second round); Carsen Twarynski (third round); Connor Bunnaman (fourth round); and Tanner Laczynski (sixth round).