Two days before they would have lost his rights, the Flyers signed defenseman Linus Hogberg to an entry-level contract.
The two-year deal, signed Saturday, has an annual cap hit of $925,000, according to CapFriendly.com.
From Stockholm, Sweden, Hogberg, 21, was selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2016 draft. He has spent parts of five seasons playing in the Swedish Hockey League, the country’s top division.
Since making his SHL debut in 2015-16, Hobgerg has nine goals and 34 points in 181 games, and he helped Vaxjo win the 2018 national championship. This season, he had 14 points and a minus-14 rating in 50 games for Vaxjo.
When the Flyers selected Hogberg in 2016, then-general manager Ron Hextall called him the team’s “sleeper” of the draft.
Hogberg, who represented Sweden in the 2018 World Junior Championships, became the eighth member of the Flyers’ 2016 draft class to sign with the organization. The others: German Rubtsov (first round); Pascal Laberge (second round); Carter Hart (second round); Wade Allison (second round); Carsen Twarynski (third round); Connor Bunnaman (fourth round); and Tanner Laczynski (sixth round).
(More to come)