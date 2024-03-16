Flyers lose to Bruins, 6-5, after teams combine for seven goals in wild third period

BOSTON — Maybe the Flyers season is more than a feeling.

Facing the No. 2 team in the NHL entering Saturday, the Orange and Black held their own for the first two periods against a team that ran them out of their own building right before the All-Star break. But, despite going toe-to-toe and taking the lead twice in the first 40 minutes, the Flyers were quickly reminded of who they were facing.

They closed their eyes for a 3-minute, 58-second span of the third period and were quickly down by three goals. Yet, as they have all season, the Flyers fought back to get it within one twice before eventually falling, 6-5.

Things started well as Ryan Poehling gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. David Pastrňák skated into the Flyers’ zone but Egor Zamula knocked the puck away and chipped it up to Garnet Hathaway. The forward skated down 2-on-1 with Poehling and made a perfect pass over to his center for the one-timer past Jeremy Swayman.

The Flyers kept the Bruins at bay for the majority of the first period — Boston’s first shot on goal wasn’t until the 12:26 mark — but Morgan Geekie broke through with 4:09 left. The forward scored on a slap shot from the right face-off circle to even things up.

Felix Sandström made several big-time saves, including two on Geekie in the second period from in tight. After seeing just five shots in the first period, Sandström was peppered with 15 in the second.

Joel Farabee restored the Flyers’ lead three seconds after a penalty to Charlie McAvoy expired. McAvoy was in the sin bin for an illegal check to the head of Travis Konecny; the Flyers forward was not injured. Farabee tied a career-high with his 20th goal of the season on a nifty deflection in front on a Cam York point shot.

But the Bruins are the Bruins and came storming back. Charlie Coyle scored his first goal of the night on a power play in the second period. Taking a chip pass across the crease from Brad Marchand he buried the tap-in to tie things, 2-2.

In the third, things fell apart. Just 68 seconds into the third period, Coyle skated off the bench, got the puck, and skated down the left side before roofing one over Sandström short side. Johnny Beecher made it a two-goal lead at 3:45 by knocking in his own rebound after the Swedish netminder made a ridiculous paddle save, and Jake DeBrusk tucked the puck in 19 seconds later to make it 5-2.

Nic Deslauriers was back in the lineup and with it came his first goal of the season as he jammed one by a scrambling Swayman. The goal came after Cam Atkinson, who had also been a healthy scratch of late, made a big block on Trent Frederic.

Then Morgan Frost cut it to one with one of the sweetest goals you will see all year as he got behind the Bruins’ defense and went between the legs and over Swayman to make it 5-4. The good vibes were quieted less than two minutes later when Danton Heinen scored on a wrister from the left circle but once again the never-say-die Flyers pulled another goal back quickly.

With Sandström on the bench for an extra attacker, Farabee tried a wrap around and the puck went in off Swayman as he tried to dive back into position, making it 6-5 with 2:04 left in the game.

Breakaways

Bobby Brink and Denis Gurianov were both healthy scratches. Atkinson and Deslauriers slotted in after being scratched for the past two games. James van Riemsdyk was honored before the game for recently reaching the 1,000 NHL game milestone. The Bruins forward played 527 games with the Flyers and was gifted a framed set of lineup cards from his first NHL game and his 1000th NHL game, and a custom engraved bottle of wine.

Up next

Sunday is the 45th annual Flyers Charities Carnival at Wells Fargo Center. The next game is Tuesday at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on NBCSP.