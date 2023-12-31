Flyers fall 4-3 to the Calgary Flames to close out a pleasantly surprising 2023

CALGARY, Alberta — Don’t read the last page.

As the calendar officially flips to 2024, the Flyers end the year with a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames. They did battle to get back into the game multiple times, cutting it to 3-2 and 4-3, and had a scramble in front with about 50 seconds left, but it wasn’t quite enough.

The loss brought an end to the Flyers’ nine-game road point streak but hold on to the memories Flyers fans because the team is still sporting a pretty good 8-2-4 record over the past 14 games and a surprising 19-12-5 record overall.

» READ MORE: As the Flyers rebuild continues, here are four things fans can look forward to in 2024

Advertisement

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead 9 minutes, and 44 seconds into the first period after the Flames seemed to forget about defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. As his teammates were collecting the puck along the left boards, the Finn cut to the net and was fed a beautiful pass by Ryan Poehling after the forward stuttered with the puck to get Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom to commit.

The Flames tied things up with 1:39 left in the middle frame when the Flyers struggled to get the puck out, and Andrew Mangiapane found Mikael Backlund in the high slot for a one-timer glove side past Sam Ersson. They took the lead in the third period on a shot high blocker side from the left circle by Dennis Gilbert off a cross-ice pass.

Less than two minutes after Nazem Kadri made it 3-1 Calgary, Bobby Brink cut into the lead with his seventh goal of the season. With Ersson pulled for an extra attacker, a shot by Cam Atkinson from the left circle squeaked through Markstrom and Brink knocked in the loose puck.

With Ersson pulled for the extra attacker, the Flames looked to have iced things with 2:18 to go after Blake Coleman found the empty net. But Egor Zamula then added another to bring the Flyers back to within a goal with 1:22 left with a shot from the point. The Flyers had a couple of chances to tie it after that, including one frantic goal-mouth scramble, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

Yes, the Flames scored four, including an empty-netter, but it could have been more if not for Ersson, who once again sparkled in net. He finished with 28 saves, including an aggressive pad save on his countryman, Rasmus Andersson, in the first period and a ridiculous sliding glove save on another Swede, Elias Lindholm, off a 2-on-1 while the Flyers were on the power play.

Breakaways

Marc Staal and Rhett Gardner were healthy scratches. ... Former Calgary Hitmen Travis Sanheim and Egor Zamula, and former Flames forward Garnet Hathaway each returned.

» READ MORE: Flyers’ Garnet Hathaway took a roundabout route to the NHL

Up next

The Flyers head north up the QEII to Edmonton to face Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Oilers on Tuesday (9 p.m. on NBCSP).