Flyers fall to Dallas Stars in overtime, extend losing streak to four games

DALLAS — The Flyers showed some heart in Texas.

Despite trailing 2-0, they battled back and earned a point with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars. Thomas Harley scored five-hole on Sam Ersson, who came in relief for Ivan Fedotov after the first 20 minutes, just 9 seconds into overtime.

The Flyers have now lost four straight.

Early hook

Two shots. Two goals.

Ivan Fedotov saw one more for the day and that was it. He got pulled by coach John Tortorella after the first period. It is the first time he’s gotten the hook after the first period since allowing two goals on seven shots on Dec. 5 — and after that game, he didn’t start another until Jan. 5.

On Saturday, the first goal by Harley found its way through a double screen as Fedotov was leaning to his left and the puck went past his right side. Nick Deslauriers went at Harley, setting one, while Cam York and Oscar Bäck were battling in front. To create more havoc, Travis Sanheim and Sam Steel were tangled up a little to Fedotov’s right.

The second goal was one Fedotov will surely want back. Off the rush, Mikael Granlund hit the wide-open trailer Esa Lindell and he snapped it past the glove of Fedotov. The Russian netminder faced one more shot, a short-handed chance by Lindell from 40 feet out.

It has rained

OK, rain is probably a strong term, but Travis Konecny’s drought has ended. Skating on a reunited line with Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov — the trio played together earlier in the season — he sent a snapshot from the right face-off circle past Jake Oettinger.

The goal came off a neutral-zone regroup. After the reset, Couturier sent a cross-ice pass to Konecny as he skated down the right wing. He cut the Stars lead to 2-1. Konecny’s 197th career goal snapped a 13-game drought and is just his second goal in 24 games. He now has three in 29.

Konecny had a chance to score another in the third period when Nick Seeler sent a cross-ice pass to the winger but his shot rang off the crossbar.

Poehling again

Ryan Poehling had his legs all day long. The center, who started on a line with Owen Tippett and Jakob Pelletier, cut to the middle on his first shift and had a quality chance with his snapshot.

In the second period, he cashed in for his second goal in as many games.

Tyson Foerster sent the puck out of the Flyers zone to Michkov, and the Russian rookie carried the puck up the boards. Right before he got crunched along the boards by 6-foot-7 defenseman Lian Bischel, he dished it to a streaking Poehling. The centerman had open ice and went right to the net before sending the puck against the grain and over the blocker of Oettinger to tie the game at 2.

Save of the game

Ersson came in and played well. He made 15 saves on 16 shots and got some help in the second period from his countryman. It looked like Ersson made the initial save but the puck popped up and over his pad and was within a millimeter from crossing the line — but in came the stick of fellow Swede Emil Andrae to keep it a one-goal game.

Breakaways

Garnet Hathaway missed his 11th straight game with an upper-body injury. ... The Flyers power play went 0-for-3.

Up next

The Flyers will get right back to it on Sunday afternoon against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks (3 p.m., NHLN, NBCSP).