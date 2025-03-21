Travis Konecny is ‘pretty frustrated’ by his scoring drought. Being more selfish can help him snap out of it.

WASHINGTON — Travis Konecny isn’t much of a music, fan but when he does listen to tunes it’s typically country music.

If he were to pull up Apple Tunes or Spotify right now, he may want to steer clear of songs like Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” and Lady A’s “Need You Now.” It’s crazy how he can’t score, and what he needs right now is a goal.

“You can probably assume how I feel. Pretty frustrated,” he said on March 4.

It’s now March 21 and he still hasn’t scored. His goal drought has hit unlucky (or maybe lucky?) No. 13 and he has just one goal in 23 games and two in 29. Ugh.

You have to feel for the Flyers’ leading scorer. He’s getting chances and coming ridiculously close, but he hasn’t been able to find the back of the net. Konecny had six shot attempts in the Flyers’ 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday and he could have had more — there were several plays where he should have been a little selfish.

While skating with his old linemate Sean Couturier and recently recalled Olle Lycksell, his opening shift was a good example of that. Off the transition, the Flyers had a late-developing three-on-two. Couturier dropped the puck to Konecny inside the Capitals’ blue line, but instead of taking the shot as he skated into the left faceoff circle, the winger passed the puck back to Couturier for a shot from the goal line.

Later in the period, Konecny had a good scoring chance as he drove down the left wing, but the puck ended up hitting the pipe and he could only look to the heavens. He had another good opportunity with a quick snapshot with 41 seconds left in the opening frame.

In the third period, he was stoned by Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren as he went forehand-backhand while all alone in front. Not long after, he narrowly missed a tap-in at the right post on a two-on-none with Matvei Michkov. Konecny had gotten the stretch pass before starting a give-and-go with Michkov. He then missed a wraparound chance at the left post.

“I’ve been talking to him,” coach John Tortorella said after the game. He and Konecny spoke to reporters after having a private conversation.

“With TK you can see where it’s at, when he should turn that two-on-[none] into a one-on-none. He should go down and say, I am scoring this goal, not get involved in a passing play two-on-[none]. That’s where his mindset is, right now.

“I want him to score that goal, not make a pass. Take the ice away from Mich, and just turn it into a one-on-[none] and you go score that goal. That’s the way he’s going to get out. That’s the mindset he needs to get back to. That’s the player he is, but he’s not there. Constant conversation.”

Konecny is still producing. In the 23 games mentioned previously, he has 10 assists, and his 11 points ties Bobby Brink for the second-most on the team behind Michkov’s 14. But it’s a nosedive for a guy who was tied for the 10th most points in the NHL on Jan. 27 with 58 in 51 games.

The Ontario native, who suited up for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, leads the Flyers — by a considerable margin — with 65 points in 70 games. It’ll be the fifth time in the last six seasons that he is the Orange and Black’s top point producer, and while he has already hit a career-high in assists (43), he’s four points away from setting another milestone. Konecny is also four goals shy of 200 in his NHL career.

But he’s not the only one struggling to tickle the twine. While he has one goal and seven points in 19 games since Jan. 27, only Michkov and Brink have hit double digits. The Flyers are 31st in the NHL during that stretch, with a 5-12-2 record and a league-worst 2.00 goals per game. (Their 3.37 goals allowed is tied for the eighth worst.)

On Thursday, Ryan Poehling scored in the third period to end the Flyers’ most recent goal drought at 191 minutes, 9 seconds. It was creeping toward the franchise record of 199:43 set over a four-game span in 2003.

“Stick with it. You know, just stick with it,” Konecny said Thursday about the team’s offense as a whole. “I mean, you guys [the media] know, you guys follow us all year, we work hard and we’re trying.

“It’s not the effort. It’s just one of those things when you’re kind of in that lull it just seems like you’re kind of chasing it. And when you’re not in that, it feels like everything’s going to go in. So that’s kind of how it’s going.”

The good news for the Flyers and Konecny is that for the rest of the road trip they will face teams against which he has succeeded in getting points. He has nine points in 14 games against the Dallas Stars (Saturday, 2 p.m., NBCSP), 14 points in 15 games against the Chicago Blackhawks (Sunday, 3 p.m., NHLN, NBCSP), and eight goals and 22 points against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Tuesday, 7 p.m., NBCSP).

Konecny’s favorite team to play? The Columbus Blue Jackets, against whom he has scored 17 goals in 29 games. Philly faces them in the second-to-last game of the season. The Flyers are hoping they don’t have to wait that long for it to rain pucks for Konecny.