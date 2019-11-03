The Flyers are 4-1-1 at home, 2-4-1 on the road. … Provorov has three multi-point performances in 12 games; he had three such games all last season . … Saturday’s shootout was the longest in Toronto history. … Oskar Lindblom has seven goals in 12 games; he didn’t score his seventh goal until Jan. 31 last season … Sean Couturier, apparently suffering from an injured left hand, has taken just a combined total of 18 faceoffs over the last three games, winning seven. He leads the NHL in faceoff percentage (64.3%). … Joel Farabee played alongside Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk on Saturday, replacing Jake Voracek on what has been the Flyers’ second-best line, behind Couturier’s unit. Farabee didn’t score, but took seven shots, including two on goal.