Lou Angotti, an original member of the Flyers and the team’s first captain, has died at 83, the team announced Thursday.

“The Flyers are saddened by the passing of Lou Angotti, an original Flyer and our first captain,” the team said in a statement. “Lou came to an entirely new hockey team and new city in 1967, and his leadership proved invaluable in bringing our team together and helping us win our first division title. Our condolences go out to the entire Angotti family.”

The Toronto native played 10 seasons in the NHL — one with the Flyers, five and a half with the Chicago Blackhawks, one and a half with the New York Rangers, and one each with the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues.

The Flyers selected Angotti from the Blackhawks in the 1967 expansion draft. While serving as captain for the Flyers in the team’s inaugural 1967-68 season, Angotti finished with the best statistical year of his career, tallying 12 goals and 37 assists in 70 games played.

Led by Angotti, the Flyers earned a first-place finish in the NHL West Division before losing in the quarterfinals of the 1968 Stanley Cup playoffs to the St. Louis Blues.

In his final NHL season with the Blues (1973-74), Angotti served as both player and head coach after Jean-Guy Talbot was fired with 23 games left in the season. Angotti continued to coach the Blues the following season until he was fired after nine games.

After his retirement from pro hockey, Angotti became the Blackhawks color commentator for WSNS-TV and WFLD. He would return to the NHL for his final stint as a head coach in 1983 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.