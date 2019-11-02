♦ Brian Elliott will start in net on Saturday night (7 p.m., NBCSP) in his first game against the Leafs since giving up six goals in a loss last March. Elliott was peppered with 51 shots that night. ... The Leafs will counter with Frederik Andersen, who also gave up six goals in that March game, a 7-6 Leafs win. After winning his first six career starts against the Flyers, Andersen is 1-2-2 in his last five with an .888 save percentage against Philadelphia.