The Flyers’ March 4 road game against the Buffalo Sabres has been moved up to Jan. 9 after a bit of schedule shuffling by the NHL.

The league had to adjust the schedule because the Sabres’ home game set for Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning is being postponed to March 4 due to an impending snowstorm. The Tampa-Bay-Buffalo game will replace the Flyers game on the Sabres schedule.