Matvei Michkov continues to acclimate himself both on and off the ice: ‘He seems willing to work and learn’

The lights may have turned off for a second or two while Matvei Michkov and his group were on the ice at the Flyers Training Center on Friday, but it didn’t darken just how bright the future is for the prized prospect.

“He’s going to be a really good player,” defenseman Cam York said. “He’s so young, but you can see just the fundamentals and he’s a goalscorer. I skated with him a lot this summer and he can shoot. So I think we’re all really excited to see him.”

After enduring his first John Tortorella rope test Thursday, Michkov and his group suited up on Friday in all black to scrimmage before they went back to back with a practice session. Skating against guys like Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Egor Zamula, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Tyson Foerster in white, Michkov fit in and also stood out.

Often centered by Morgan Frost — he also skated some with Jett Luchanko at center — the two dynamic, creative forwards showed off some early chemistry. During their second shift, Michkov sent a pretty feed to Frost for a chance before Frost returned the favor with a leading pass to send Michkov on a breakaway that was stopped by Sam Ersson later in the game.

There have been question marks about his defensive-zone capabilities but while in the offensive zone, Michkov had good positioning and provided puck support along the boards. At one point he carried the puck up the boards and curled around the right face-off circle as Nick Seeler could be heard yelling “Wheel.”

And the 19-year-old Russian winger has some sandpaper to his game. He fought through checks and battled to get to the front of the net, creating space for himself and his teammates. On a one-timer from one knee by Frost near the goal line, after a patient pass from Olle Lycksell, Michkov created a bit of havoc in front to partially screen Ersson.

“I think, obviously, kind of one day there, but yeah, some of the drills, I think it’s exciting to have the chance to play with him,” Frost said. “I think we were having fun out there.”

Michkov also seems to be having fun. And it has helped that Zamula and Ivan Fedotov are right by his side.

“Last year, I was pretty much by myself here, one guy from Russia. It’s very hard when you’re going home after good games or bad games, you want to speak with somebody, and you’re talking with a TV or your chair, it’s very tough,” said Zamula who has taken Michkov under his wing. “Now I have a couple more Russians. It’s fun.”

Zamula knows what Michkov is going through. He moved to Canada in 2017 to play in the Canadian Hockey League and split the season out west with the Calgary Hitmen and Regina Pats.

“It’s not hard for me to help him because when I come to Canada, my [first] three months I was almost crying, because I didn’t have many Russian guys as well,” he said. “I tried to do my best and never give up and start to understand my teammates. When I come here I come with zero language. I never worked with a teacher. Just the boys always helped me a lot, and I tried to understand them, and I started growing. And so now it’s my turn because I understand how hard [it] is.”

The Russians spend almost 24 hours together, although Zamula says they do take a day off from each other sometimes. They have meals together, often cooked by Michkov’s mother or Fedotov’s wife, and the trio spent the summer together, which included a trip to New York City. They went to Times Square and headed to Flushing Meadows to see friends Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka compete in the US Open; Sabalenka won the women’s tournament.

And Michkov has started to develop strong relationships with some of the non-Russian guys. The 36-year-old Erik Johnson sits next to Michkov in the locker room and played a bit of a prank on him Friday.

“He’s outgoing and personable, which is not something that you see all the time with new Russian players so I think that’s super encouraging for us and for him,” Johnson said Thursday. “I think he’s got an appetite to get better at [his English]. He seems willing to work and learn. Super nice kid, comes with a smile on his face, which is important for a young guy.

“I’m gonna help him as much as I can, joke with him, have fun with him. Maybe try and teach him some new words. I don’t know what those will be, but we’ll see. I’ll try and help him on a day-to-day basis. Maybe do some trivia, I don’t know, just little stuff to kind of make it fun and help him with his English.”

Sounds like mission accomplished already.

Are the Travii OK?

Best buddies Travis Sanheim and Konecny, nicknamed The Travii, faced off in an earlier scrimmage but the friendship was definitely on hold.

The 6-foot-4 Sanheim and the 5-10 Konency were seen going at it as competition ramps up.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Tortorella chuckled. “Yeah, both competitive when you’re playing a game. I think Sandy gave him a good whack.”

If you asked Sanheim’s partner, York had an interesting spin. “I think they planned it, to be honest,” he laughed. “I don’t know if it’s a real fight or what.”

Whatever it was, don’t worry Flyers fans.

“We’re all good, obviously,” Sanheim said. “I think it’s just the battle of playing against each other. We always say we’re better playing together because nobody wants to see the other guy. When he’s got the breakaway I’m obviously trying to get back and shut him down and vice versa. That’s just the competitiveness coming out and, you know, it’s good. ... We can laugh about it after.”

Breakaways

York will be a restricted free agent after this season. “Danny [Brière] knows I love it here and want to be here, so I’m not worried about it. I know something will eventually work out. I just want to play some hockey. According to Tortorella, York added some weight and is now 205 pounds. He is listed at 194 on his NHL page. ... Former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft and ex-Flyer Mark Recchi were spotted observing practice. ... Olle Lycksell stood out in the scrimmage. Sporting No. 15, he exuded confidence making spin moves on the defense and playing hard on the boards. Tortorella said “he’s on my board as far as where we are with the lineup.” ... Defenseman Jamie Drysdale showed off the skating ability he is known for. Tortorella said he looks “free,” after battling injuries last season. ... Ristolainen was also impressive in his scrimmage, notching a goal. “We need him,” Tortorella said. ... The bench boss added that Luchanko and Bonk should see some preseason games. ... Samu Tuomaala did not practice and has not skated since last Saturday’s rookie game in Lehigh Valley.