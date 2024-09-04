Matvei Michkov hits the ice in a Flyers jersey for the first time at NHLPA’s Rookie Showcase

While Matvei Michkov isn’t scheduled to play his first game for the Flyers until late next week as part of rookie camp, fans scrolling social media Wednesday got their first on-ice glimpse of the Russian phenom in an Orange and Black sweater.

Michkov, along with goaltender Ivan Fedotov, was in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday representing the Flyers at the NHL Players Association’s Rookie Showcase event. The event, sponsored by Upper Deck, featured several of the NHL’s top first-year players posing for their rookie card photos, as well as the players taking photos and showing a few skills on the ice.

The morning included a laugh involving the two Flyers newcomers, as Michkov and Fedotov were late on the ice for the group photo. The other rookies reportedly gave Michkov a mock round of applause as he hopped on the ice. Coach John Tortorella probably wouldn’t find it quite as amusing in a more serious setting.

First overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini (San Jose), fellow San Jose Shark Will Smith, and former Flyer Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim) were among the other notable rookies present. Like Michkov, Gauthier is expected to begin the season in the NHL after being traded by the Flyers for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in January.

Michkov, 19, will open Flyers rookie camp on Sept. 12 in Voorhees. The Flyers will play an exhibition game against the New York Rangers’ rookies on Sept. 13 at the PPL Center in Allentown, which will likely mark Michkov’s first game action with the organization.

In terms of playing a game in Philly, Flyers fans will have to wait until the third preseason game on Sept. 26 to see Michkov line up for the Flyers against the New York Islanders. The Flyers will begin the regular season in Western Canada, with the home opener at the Wells Fargo Center slated for Oct. 19 against the Vancouver Canucks.

