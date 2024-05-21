Could 2023 first-rounder Matvei Michkov play for the Flyers next season?

During his last chat with the media after the season ended, Flyers general manager Danny Brière was asked about center Matvei Michkov and the possibility of him sporting the orange and black sooner rather than later.

“Look, if there’s an opportunity, we would jump on it to get him here quicker. But as far as I know, at the moment, it’s still the same timeline. He has two years left on his deal,” Brière said a month ago. “I think on his end, he would have to find a way out of his deal before we can do anything. That’s out of our control, so as far as I know, we have to wait two more years. Believe me, we keep watching him.”

Well, hold onto your hat, Danny. “The Mad Russian,” as he was nicknamed by coach John Tortorella during the season, may be a Flyer in short order. Although Michkov has two years remaining on his contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League, there have been a few eye-popping quotes from executives of the Russian squad that indicate the timeline is moving up.

What is the latest on Michkov?

On Monday morning a Russian outlet, Match TV, posted an interview with Roman Rotenberg where the SKA coach discussed Michkov’s situation. Although there is nothing official, he did suggest that, according to Google Translate, “If someone wants to buy these rights, let’s discuss.”

Rotenberg went on to suggest that if Michkov does not play with the Flyers — as in, gets sent down — he should be able to return to the KHL.

“If he does not become the leader of Philadelphia, then we will definitely wait for him back in the KHL,” Rotenberg said, according to Google Translate. Later in the conversation, he said, “If he is sent to the AHL or even to the East Coast League, then we will do everything to ensure that Michkov returns and plays only in the KHL.”

This news comes a few weeks after team chairman Alexander Medvedev made a similar statement — while also giving a glimmer of hope he may be in Philly next season.

“We understand that Matvei is a great talent. There’s not even anything to discuss,” he said in an interview published by Match TV, according to Google Translate. “I think we’ll talk about all the options, first all, with him. And we’ll also talk to the leaders of Philadelphia, with whom we have a very good relationship. There is understanding, and [if] you are patient, I think that the decision on Michkov will be no later than the end of June.”

June? As in this June.

How can Michkov join the Flyers?

As Medvedev said, and the Flyers have confirmed, everyone is aware he is under contract with SKA St. Petersburg and he has two more years on his deal. The question now is, if he were to join the Flyers, how it would work?

Unlike Flyers goalie Ivan Fedotov, who had his contract with CSKA Moscow terminated halfway through by the Russian team, it looks like SKA St. Petersburg is asking for compensation for terminating the contract. According to The Fourth Period, the negotiations are through Michkov and his agent; the Flyers cannot pay for the termination.

What the Flyers can do is sign him to a three-year entry-level contract. But, the contract comes with maximum compensation as designated by the collective bargaining agreement.

According to CapFriendly, because he was drafted in 2023, he can only be signed to a salary of $950,000, which includes a signing bonus of $95,000. He can get performance bonuses, too — Type A is $1 million maximum and Type B is $2.5 million maximum. So, for example, Connor Bedard, who was drafted first overall in 2023 by the Chicago Blackhawks, signed a three-year deal worth $13.35 million with a base salary of $855,000, a $95,000 signing bonus, and $3.5 million in performance bonuses each year. The annual average salary is $4.45 million.

What are the Flyers getting in Michkov?

Since he was selected seventh overall in the 2023 NHL draft, fans and Flyers brass have been eager to see Michkov hit the NHL ranks.

“We knew that going in, though but where we picked and with his skill set, what he could bring to a franchise, it’s all worth the wait,” assistant general manager Brent Flahr told The Inquirer in March. “When he does come, he’s NHL-ready; he’s probably pretty close to that right now. But he’s going to be stronger, he’s going to be faster. He’s going to be ready to step in and have an impact right away. So for fans that are probably losing patience, when he does get here it’ll be worth the wait.”

Michkov spent the past season on loan to fellow KHL squad Sochi, and notched 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games, despite a bout with pneumonia. He put together a historic season for a 19-year-old in the Russian league while showcasing a high hockey IQ with quick hands and feet and a quicker release.

Although it has been raised by SKA St. Petersburg brass, it’s fair to say based on everything the Flyers organization has said about Michkov, he won’t be donning a Phantoms sweater any time soon, if ever.

“It’s a tough situation because we don’t have our hands on him and we can’t help him really, we can’t help develop him. He’s got to do that on his own with his team and coaches that he has, and we try to be respectful of that. But there’s no doubt that we’re excited with what we see and the improvement that we’re seeing in his play,” Brière told The Inquirer in February.

“ … There’s no doubt that we’re looking forward to the day where we have a chance to bring him over here and hopefully he can take over the Wells Fargo Center and be as electric as he’s been in the KHL this year.”