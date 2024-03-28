CSKA Moscow has terminated Ivan Fedotov’s contract, freeing him up to join the Flyers

MONTREAL — As Flyers general manager Danny Brière chatted with the media in Quebec and was asked about one of the team’s KHL-based netminders, the other was making news.

The KHL announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that CSKA Moscow has terminated Ivan Fedotov’s two-year contract after the first season.

Asked for comment, Brière said that he had heard something about it but declined, saying: “I need to know a little bit more.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet tweeted roughly 45 minutes later, “Everyone’s being very careful here for obvious reasons, but it is believed Fedotov is en route to beginning his NHL career for the Flyers. Wasn’t aware until news broke this morning, but all sides have worked on a solution for the last few weeks.”

Selected by the Flyers in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL draft, Fedotov signed a one-year, entry-level deal with the team in May 2022. But he was arrested in St. Petersburg, Russia, in July of that year for alleged evasion of military service. He allegedly had purchased a fake military ID years earlier to evade having to complete one year of service — a requirement for all males between the ages of 18 and 27 in Russia. The arrest took place right as he was poised to come over to North America and compete for the Flyers’ backup goalie job.

After a trial, it was determined that Fedotov would need to complete a year of military service. Fedotov did not play hockey in the 2022-23 season while completing his mandated military service in northern Russia. After the goalie completed his service, CSKA announced in July that it had signed and registered Fedotov as a KHL player. Then in September, Fedotov started in goal for CSKA despite an Aug. 15 ruling by the International Ice Hockey Federation that he had a valid contract with the Flyers and not with the KHL club.

Ahead of that first game, the KHL and CSKA released a defiant joint statement against the IIHF’s ruling.

“The CSKA team applied for the match and included Ivan Fedotov in the list to participate in the match,” KHL president Alexei Morozov said. “The KHL accepted the application, the application went through the CIB database, so he will take part in the match. The KHL and the club do not agree with the IIHF decision, which infringes on the constitutional right of a citizen of the Russian Federation to work.

“The General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation came out in defense of the player and sent a warning to the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, the club, and the league about the inadmissibility of violating the right to work and ordered Fedotov to be allowed to participate in the competition.”

CSKA and the KHL appealed the decision, arguing that the goalie’s contract with the Flyers had expired and his new contract was valid, but the IIHF upheld the decision this past December. In July 2023, the Flyers had announced that the NHL contract was “tolled,” or rolled over to the 2023-24 season.

“Based on the evidence provided to the IIHF by the involved parties, the IIHF has determined that Ivan Fedotov has a valid NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers hockey club for the 2023/2024 season,” the IIHF said in its ruling last year. “Accordingly, the IIHF has determined that Ivan Fedotov was in breach of a Professional Player Contract per Article II.4.1 of the IIHF International Transfer Regulations when he signed a contract with CSKA hockey club for the 2023/2024 season.”

Fedotov, 27, will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He went 21-22-1, with a 2.37 goals-against average, .914 save percentage, and four shutouts for CSKA in the regular season. In the playoffs, he posted a 1-4 record with a 2.57 GAA and .916 save percentage. The one win was via a shutout.