The Flyers won 65% of the faceoffs. … Montreal defenseman Shea Weber took nine shots (three on goal) and had three hits and three blocks. … The Flyers were 0-for-3 on the power play but had better movement and chances than in recent games; they are 1-for-28 in the postseason. ... The Flyers are 6-0 in the postseason when scoring first, 0-1 when they don’t. ... Nate Thompson blocked three shots and won 60% of his faceoffs.