Flyers have little time to explore the lessons learned from snapping a six-game losing streak

The Flyers don’t have much time to enjoy snapping their six-game losing streak. They can’t sit back and soak in the success of their second win of the season. And they cannot bask in the glow of their first W on home ice.

The Flyers are back at it on Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m., NBCSP). So with that, here are four lessons the Flyers learned in a gutsy 7-5 win against the Minnesota Wild that they can take into Sunday.

Couturier found his sweet spot

You could see it on Wednesday night: Sean Couturier was involved. The center was driving to the net creating havoc in front. He may not have earned a point against the Washington Capitals in the 6-3 loss — he had one assist in the first seven games — but he was a critical component to the team clawing out of a 4-0 hole.

On Saturday, he kept pace, crashing the net and swarming the crease. The difference this day was the Flyers captain was rewarded with five points, a new career-high. The first goal was his 500th NHL point, the second gave him his first multi-goal game since March 2021, and the capper gave him his first hat trick since January 2019. His second assist gave the Flyers the victory.

“Definitely for the confidence, it’s huge and it feels good,” he said. “But I’ve always kind of believed in my offensive instincts, my offensive skills. I’m just the kind of player where I have to be responsible in all areas of the game; I can’t start cheating for offense or else I kind of get exploited in other areas. I just got to stick to what I do and the offense comes when it comes; when I get chances I just got to capitalize on them.”

And his teammates have always believed in him.

“He’s a [heck] of a leader,” said Rasmus Ristolainen, who scored the game-winner off a Couturier shot. “He’s our leader. We listen, we follow him and he showed up big time tonight.”

Konecny and Michkov’s chemistry

It is cuffing season, and wingers Travis Konecny and Matvei Michkov have found their match.

Although both are technically right-wingers, there is no denying the insane chemistry they have on the ice and, after Michkov experimented on the left, it is now Konecny’s turn. But the sheet doesn’t have an imaginary force field keeping them on their designated side, and that ability to weave and see the ice from all angles is what is helping them click.

Konecny also added that the right vs. left debate is really about face-offs and responsibilities off the draw. “It’s not a crazy thing, no,” he said. “But it’s a little different when you set up in a [defensive]-zone draw, and then you’re playing on the other side with your backhand. So something you get used to.”

The play of both has helped to elevate everyone around them. Michkov has made the power play click. Konecny — on the right wall — found Nick Seeler in the middle with a nifty pass to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead.

And with the addition of Couturier down the middle, coach John Tortorella thought the veteran pivot brought stability to the pairing. According to Natural Stat Trick, skating together for almost 12 minutes at five-on-five, the Flyers had 18 shot attempts to 13 for the Wild (58.06%). Seven of those shot attempts were from high-danger spots and four of the total shot attempts found the back of the net, including two of Couturier’s goals and one by Michkov.

Get more shots

Ignore that the Flyers scored six goals when a goalie was in the net. Forget that they had 16 shots in the third period. Circle with a big red pen the three shots that hit the net in each of the first two periods. Six shots on a combined 23 shot attempts, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Yikes.

“At one point I looked up, we had like four shots, and I don’t know if we were halfway through the game,” Konecny said.

That all came after putting just 18 shots on goal against the Capitals on Wednesday. Something had to change and it did when the final 20 minutes began.

“Obviously, we needed more shots,” Seeler said. “I thought we were doing some good things, but just weren’t generating enough shots. And I thought in the third [period] we started getting pucks to the point and getting them through and a couple of good tips. And obviously, a second effort by Coots there that I thought was great.”

Stay out of the box

Entering Saturday, the Flyers led the NHL in penalty minutes per game with a whopping 15 minutes. Tied for third in penalties taken (41), they also led the league in short-handed time on ice per game at 7 minutes, 42 seconds. Although, on the plus side, they have the third-best penalty kill (89.7%).

On Saturday, they didn’t help their cause by handing the Wild — who had been 31.8% effective in their first seven games — four power-play chances. Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ek tied it 3-3 with four seconds left in the second period after Philly was called for too many men. The goal came 100 seconds after Michkov gave the Flyers the lead on a delayed call.

“I hope it can springboard some guys,” Tortorella said about the team’s ability to keep pushing in the game before going off on the penalties. “Taking way too many penalties. I mean, it’s ridiculous the penalties we’re taking. We lead the league in being down as far as the minutes down but we end up finding a way to win a crazy game.”

